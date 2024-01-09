MSI unveils new high-performance AI gaming laptops at CES 2024

CES 2024 is on from Jan. 9-12 and this week's announcements are taking over the tech industry. This year, MSI is refreshing its Crosshair, Pulse, and Vector HX series of 16-and-17-inch gaming laptops with AI and hardware enhancements.

For instance, the MSI Vector 17 employs MSI Overboost technology to deliver a whopping 250 Watts of power and achieve never-before-seen gaming performance. Gamers know all too well that high performance gaming laptops have a tendency of overheating during intense gameplay. MSI addresses this common nuisance with an overhaul of MSI's new Crosshair HX and Pulse AI laptops for 2024. Featuring six exhaust and two intake ports, MSI's innovative cooling system enhances airflow to ensure superb performance during gameplay.

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Crosshair HX offers 16-inch and 17-inch QHD+ (2560x1440) 240Hz display options for those who prefer gaming on a big screen. Each laptop rocks the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX 20-core CPU alongside up to 64GB of RAM. Graphics handling is done by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM and 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe Gen5 storage.

Similarly, the MSI Pulse series will be available in both 16-inch and 17-inch QHD+ (2560x1440) 240Hz panels. Hardware configurations include Intel's Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory an 1TB of M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4 storage.

(Image credit: MSI)

Lastly, for gamers who want a meaner machine for their battle station, the latest MSI Vector HX series aims to tick all the boxes. Prices start at $1,899 and range up to $3,299. These particular models will arrive in both 16-inch and 17-inch QHD+ 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz display variants and run on Intel's latest Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU and up to 64GB of RAM. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4080 series GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory takes care of graphics. Potential owners can choose from NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe Gen5 and NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4 configurations.

Gamers will appreciate the MSI's new Crosshair, Pulse, and Vector HX AI gaming laptops' new stylish looks with 24-zone RGB back-lit keyboard illumination. Show off your unique style with the Crosshair HX's outer-worldly spacecraft appeal or the electromagnetic pulse pattern of the aptly named Pulse series. All feature an HD camera (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) for twitch streaming and zoom calls.

Pricing and availability for the Crosshair and Pulse series AI laptops remain unknown at this time. We expect MSI to reveal more information within withing the coming days.