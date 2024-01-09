Our favorite Intel laptops of CES 2024

Laptops flaunting Intel’s 14th Gen Meteor Lake and Core Ultra processors dominate the CES 2024 news cycle — and with good reason! The latest CPU options from Intel offer more performance, increased versatility, and improved efficiency. As such, laptops flaunting these new chipsets are looking pretty exciting and we can’t wait to take a number of them for a spin and see how they fare in our benchmark testing.

Until then, we’re left to salivate over the on-paper potential of some of these machines and ponder just how much of an improvement this new wave of processors will bring with them. For your consideration, here’s a peek at what’s caught our attention, with a selection of our favorite Intel laptops at CES 2024.

(Image credit: Dell)

CES 2024: Dell XPS 13, 14, 16

Just as this laptop kicked off CES, so too will it jump-start our list of favorite notebooks from the event so far. Dell’s XPS lineup has been one of my top personal recommendations thanks to its MacBook rivaling design and user experience. However, Dell is taking the popular XPS range in a new direction in 2024 — and I couldn’t be more impressed.

The new Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops have had a complete makeover, adopting the modern, fresh look of last year’s XPS 13 Plus to great effect. While polarizing to some, this minimalist revamp with its invisible touch bar and trackpad combo has me head over heels.

That’s of course without even mentioning the XPS’ new NPU-equipped Intel Core Ultra processors, its 2.8K OLED display, and the potential of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU to fully round it out as a do-it-all device.

(Image credit: HP)

CES 2024: HP Spectre x360 16

Speaking of laptops with looks, HP’s Spectre x360 laptops are in no short supply of style after their Intel Core Ultra upgrade. Slim, slick, and souped-up, these new revisions make the Spectre name proud by keeping its reputation as a premium show of performance gleaming.

Grab one of these laptops with an Intel Core Ultra processor with integrated Arc graphics and you’ll be treated to an Intel Evo-certified Ultrabook-like with oodles of performance at hand, up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, and a dazzling 2.8K OLED display in tow.

However, opt for a model outfitted with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 discrete graphics and you’re now the proud owner of a genuine catch-all notebook with just enough kick to be as proficient in your Steam library as it will be in your spreadsheets —- and it’ll make that IMAX Enhanced, 120Hz panel worth every penny.

(Image credit: MSI Claw)

CES 2024: MSI Claw

Yes, we know. It might not be an actual laptop, but it is one of the more interesting of devices to feature at this year's event as it gives us a glimpse into the bizarro dimension where Asus’ ROG Ally is instead powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra chipsets.

Handheld gaming PCs are blowing up (in a good way) and MSI has decided to throw its hat into the ring with the Claw (“The claaaaw”). This nifty and nimble number sports a 7-inch, 1080p touch panel with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. Toss in 16GB of RAM and an expanded battery over its Lenovo and ROG counterparts and you have a handheld that could snatch the market crown — if the integrated Arc graphics hold up against AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme, that is.

