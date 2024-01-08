HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops go Ultra with Intel's latest processors at CES 2024

HP's Spectre line up might share a name with a James Bond villain, but its impeccable style, elegant design, impressive versatility, and ability to get the job done is more than worthy of a starring role with a license to thrill.

While CES 2024 is a fantastic opportunity for new tech to steal the spotlight, the news of the Spectre's refresh is nothing to scoff at with a dazzling display, and Intel Evo certified quality and performance throughout.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

CES 2024: The new 14-inch, 16-inch HP Spectre X360

HP's latest 14-inch and 16-inch Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops have it all. Especially after factoring in the new Evo-certified Intel Core Ultra processor found in both models. Intel's latest processors offer top-tier performance in tandem with AI PC capabilities thanks to a new NPU (Neural Processing Unit) alongside the more traditional CPU and iGPU setup.

This addition works wonders for maximizing performance AI tasks across any number of work flows, be it machine complex machine learning tasks or simply managing your AI-assisted Windows Studio Effects like background blur, eye contact, and automatic framing in video conferencing tools like Teams with the onboard 9-megapixel webcam.

(Image credit: HP)

This dedicated channel for previously resource hungry AI errands frees up the Spectre's CPU and GPU for better suited tasks — considerably improving overall performance. Better still, Intel's Core Ultra processor is more efficient than ever, and won't tax your battery when cutting through its workload.

Combine this bolstered performance with OLED panels to suit resolutions of up to 2.8K, refresh rates that climb to an impressive 120Hz, IMAX Enhanced Certification for sharp and vibrant pictures with audio tuning by Poly, and you have a complete package when it comes to delivering one of the best Windows laptops experiences around.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Spectre X360 14 HP Spectre X360 16 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB VRAM) Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display 14" 2.8K OLED (48-120Hz) 16" 2.8K OLED touchscreen (48-120Hz) Weight 3.19 pounds 4.3 pounds Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 14.05 x 9.67 x 0.78 inches

Outlook and availability

HP's elite Spectre line-up is the latest laptop to join the wave of AI PCs, and potentially one of the most suave and stylish options to do so yet.

The 14-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 convertible laptop is available now from $1,499.99 at HP.com or Best Buy. Similarly, you can find the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 convertible laptop from $1,599.99 at HP.com or Best Buy.