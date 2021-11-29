Trending

5 best wireless earbud deals still available for Cyber Monday — Last chance deals!

By

Here are the best wireless earbud deals still available for Cyber Monday

Wireless earbud Cyber Monday deal
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Wireless earbuds offer unmatched portability allowing you to untether from your laptop or mobile device while still enjoying your favorite music, podcast or audiobook and these Cyber Monday headphone deals make them affordable at any budget.  

While Cyber Monday deals are running out of time, there are still quite a few of the best wireless earbuds available at or near their lowest prices ever. 

5 best true wireless earbud deals for Cyber Monday

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon Amazon is slashing $70 off the AirPods Pro for Cyber Monday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. 

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon
Now $31 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals out there. Walmart has them for the same price. 

View Deal
was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. Don't wait to take advantage of this great Cyber Monday deal. Hurry and snag them for their lowest price yet. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
Save $30 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung. If various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy. 

View Deal
New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
The 3rd generation AirPods are modestly discounted on Amazon this week. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. 

View Deal
Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 