24-hour Anker sale: Up to 38% off accessories at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best USB-C accessories and cables you can get. So if you need to buy some kit for your travel bag, you don't want to miss today's Anker sale at Amazon.

Today only, Amazon is slashing up to 38% off Anker cables, power strips, and chargers. For example, you can get the Anker 4-Port USB-C Charging Station for $69.99 at Amazon. Normally, this multiport charger retails for $99, so that's $30 off and one of the best Anker sale prices we've seen. It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this season.

Best Amazon Anker sales you can get today

Anker 4-Port USB-C Charging Station: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Anker's 4-Port USB-C charging station features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports with a 100-watt maximum output. That's enough juice to charge up two laptops and two smartphones simultaneously.

The Anker 4-Port USB-C charging station is universally compatible with USB-C mobile devices like the Macbook Air, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 and more.

It features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports with a 100-watt maximum. That's enough juice to charge a USB-C laptop and smartphone simultaneously. This travel-friendly charging station easily fits into any laptop backpack or briefcase so you can power up your devices on the go.

And for iPhone owners who are tired of shelling out cash for Apple's pricey USB-C to Lightning cables, here's an excellent deal for you. You can get the 6-foot Anker's Powerline II Lightning Cable (2-pack) for just $19.99 ($12 off). Apple's 3-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable sells for $19 apiece, so this Anker deal undercuts Apple's price by $18.

Amazon's Anker sale ends today, so be sure to stock up on these essentials while you can.