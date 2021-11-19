Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already $100 off in a surprise Black Friday deal

While researching the best Black Friday MacBook deals, we all predicted the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros would not be discounted. It would be mad of Apple to just release these laptops and cut the price, right?

Well, as you can tell from the headline, we were wrong. Right now at B&H, you can get $100 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro — taking the price down to $2,399 in what is an incredible deal.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,399 @ B&H 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,399 @ B&H

Available for today only, B&H has slashed $100 off the price of the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro with a beasty M1 Pro chipset, 16GB unified memory and a 512GB SSD. The bit that surprises us the most about this deal is the fact this MacBook is still less than a month old!

Of course, you already know what makes the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro so special, and while we haven’t gone hands-on with this big sibling of the two, you can read our 14-inch MacBook Pro review , to see why we absolutely love this full refresh of Apple’s prosumer laptops.

It all starts with the sleek, elegant design that opens up to reveal a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen with a super sharp 3456 x 2234-pixel resolution. Completing the audio/visual experience is one of the best laptop speaker setups we’ve ever heard — providing impressive bass.

Alongside this, the touch bar is gone and replaced with a full-height set of function keys, all the ports you need are back (including MagSafe) and that M1 Pro SoC delivers both impressive power and amazing battery life to boot.

Our only main criticism besides the lack of a USB-A port is the expensive price point. While $2,400 is still a pretty steep price, we’ll take any discount we can get on this amazing machine and chances are this will be the only price cut we see in 2021.