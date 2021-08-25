14-inch MacBook Pro may get the same M1X chip as the 16-inch — but it could be costly

The 14-inch MacBook Pro feels like a mythical beast that Apple fans are questing for at this point, with rumors suggesting countless upgrades beyond a new Apple M1x.

The latest rumor comes from oft-reliable leaker @dylandkt. He claims that the new Apple M1x processor in the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be identical to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro; pricing will be much closer as a result (via 9to5Mac).

This would be a break from the traditional split between the Intel-based 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The larger laptop has always featured a more powerful CPU. Looking at the current Intel MacBook Pro models, the 13-inch maxes out at a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The base 16-inch includes a 6-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7, or you can upgrade to an 8-core 9th Gen Intel Core i9.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and a larger display, so that isn't the only reason for the $600 price disparity between the base 13-inch and 16-inch laptops, but it is a significant piece of it. Naturally, the closer specs will mean much closer pricing.

That is unfortunate news for those who prefer the smaller MacBook Pro for its more affordable pricing but great news for users who want a more portable form factor without giving up a high-end CPU. To be clear, this doesn't necessarily mean they will feature identical performance; Dylan clarified in a follow-up tweet that he was referring specifically to the processor. The 16-inch MacBook Pro could offer enhanced GPU, RAM, or storage options and potentially thermal advantages.

It is difficult to project pricing due to the other rumored changes to the new MacBook Pro models like mini-LED displays, SD card readers, HDMI, and upgraded webcams. The M1-based MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro mirrored the pricing of the previous Intel models, but they also made minimal hardware changes. We could see the 14-inch MacBook Pro start at $2,000 or more.

We shouldn't have too much longer to wait; while the iPhone 13 event is expected in September, recent rumors have suggested that Apple may not wait until November to release the new MacBook Pro models.