Apple Mac Mini redesign to feature new M1X CPU according to reports

When Apple dropped the new ARM-based M1 chipset last year in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac Mini, people were super excited about the new CPU and how it performed. This year, many rumors have been hinting at major redesigns for the MacBook Pro. And now according to 9to5Mac and MacRumors, Apple will also be bringing a redesigned Mac MIni to market this fall, according to a newsletter written by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is considered a highly reliable source.

Gurman states in his newsletter that the redesigned Mac Mini will arrive in "the next several months" with an M1X chip. Although Apple has yet to announce the creation of a new M1X chip, rumors have been swirling for quite a while that Apple has been working on a new chip to supplant the current M1 in performance.

The new Mac Mini is also rumored to have more ports, as the mini desktop computer may become the new home of Mac power users who prefer a desktop over a laptop. I know a few folks who still prefer a desktop.

Fall is usually when Apple dropped new phones and other wares on the world, they step back and watch the rest of the industry react. It's Pavlovian but, as soon as Apple rings the bell, I can't wait to see what the new iPhone, MacBook Pros, and Minis will bring in performance and design.

Apple released new iMacs in the past year, and they're beautiful, powerful, and fun. However, they didn't light the world on fire. The improved MacBook Pro 13 and Mini with the M1 are nice, but, design-wise, were nothing to write home about as no changes were made to the unit's form.

As we're all conditioned to be excited about incremental gains in performance and style, I, for one, am thirstily awaiting the arrival of something truly innovative to appreciate. As Voltaire once said, " Appreciation is a wonderful thing: It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well."

Via Engadget