Asus teases 'create anywhere' ProArt laptops — moviemaking while mountaineering?

Computex 2024 — a major tech expo held in Taiwan every year — kicks off in two weeks on June 3 and we'll be there to cover every announcement, but Asus isn't being shy about teasing which products we'll see featured at the event.

Earlier this month on May 8, Asus released a 30-second YouTube teaser for the "All-New ProArt," which is "Born for creators" and "Beyond ordinary AI PCs." In this video, the laptop is shown in a variety of weather conditions, including light rain and snow. We also see three laptop configurations: a detachable 2-in-1, a convertible 2-in-1, and a traditional clamshell design.

A new video showcasing the ProArt's improved durability launched within the past week. According to Asus, the laptop is designed to handle "extreme conditions and outdoor environments," including high humidity, high temperatures, and up to 15,000 feet of altitude. We can also expect a 4K OLED display, light overall weight, long battery life, and multiple creator-friendly configurations from this laptop.

Then, a 30-second teaser for the Zenbook S16 from Asus popped up four days ago. The Zenbook S16 is a premium laptop that the company describes as "unique," "enduring," and "everlasting," and it's going to debut a new material Asus is calling "Ceraluminum," which is a combination of "Ceramic" and "Aluminum."

Go anywhere laptops that you actually won't mind going anywhere with

All of the impressive durability claims that Asus is teasing are one thing, it's quite another to see what these laptops look like. Often when we hear about a laptop that can survive under any extreme conditions it looks like something that was launched in the previous millennium, features outdated specs, and it weighs enough to potentially compact your spine if you were to haul it around all day.

None of the above applies to the ProArt or Zenbook laptops in these teasers. Both laptops look like precisely the kind of sleek machines that would appeal to the content creators or mainstream power users that they are being marketed toward. Asus even promises Ceraluminum resists fingerprints and scratches, so it should look good every time you pull it out of your bag and not just for the 10 seconds after you unbox it. While you may not intend to summit any peaks with your laptop (or maybe you do), with this level of protection you should feel comfortable that it will survive your daily commute, work trips, coffee shop stops, or wherever life may take you and your laptop.

Here's hoping we can get our hands on both laptops at Computex next month and at least test out that fingerprint resistance, although maybe Asus will have a torture test on hand for the laptops to handle the r. Speaking of Computex, there's one more Asus laptop we're looking forward to there.

(Image credit: Asus)

Spot the Asus Snapdragon X Elite-powered Vivobook S15 at Computex 2024

In addition to the ProArt and Zenbook laptops, Asus is also sure to have its new Snapdragon X Elite-powered Vivobook S15 on display at Computex 2024 as well.

Asus officially announced its new Vivobook S15 (S5507) at the virtual Next Level. AI Incredible event on May 20, and by Microsoft's definition, this laptop should qualify as a Copilot+ PC.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Vivobook S15's most notable spec is the Snapdragon X Elite chip from Qualcomm, but it'll also come with a minimum of 16GB of RAM, up-to-18-hour battery life, and a gorgeous 3K 120Hz OLED display. You can check out the full specs for Asus' upcoming Vivobook S15 here.

Even though Asus has already announced the Vivobook S15, the company will likely bring along a few units to Computex 2024 to show off its powerful on-device AI performance capabilities.

According to a leaked image of Asus' line-up for Computex 2024, the company may also be revealing the Asus ROG Ally X (a mid-cycle refresh of its handheld gaming PC), new TUF gaming laptops, and a variety of ROG gaming peripherals.

If you can't tune into Computex 2024 live on June 3, be sure to check back in with Laptop Mag for all the noteworthy tech announcements and launches.

