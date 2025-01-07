The Asus Vivobook refresh at CES 2025 showcases the latest from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm at astonishingly affordable prices
Asus's refreshed Vivobook line-up features the latest AI chips from Qualcomm and AMD
On Tuesday, Asus unveiled a fresh line-up of Vivobooks at CES 2025, powered by a mix of Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD processors.
The updated Vivobook line-up sports a polished design similar to last year's Vivobooks but with updated specs inside. The refreshed Vivobook Pro 15 leads the pack with an Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra 9 285H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. With a 120Hz OLED display, the Vivobook Pro 15 sounds like it will live up to its "Pro" name, but we'll have to wait until we can run our benchmark tests on it to find out how it measures up to rivals like the MacBook Pro.
New versions of the Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 14 join the Pro 15. You can choose from a few different processors for either model: a Qualcomm Snapdragon X series CPU, the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, or the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340.
It's worth noting that the Ryzen AI 5 340 is only available on the Vivobook 16. Asus has not yet revealed which specific Snapdragon X processor will power the Qualcomm Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 14, but we expect something similar to the Snapdragon X Elite chip that powered the 2024 Vivobook S15.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Asus Vivobook Pro 15
|Asus Vivobook 16
|Asus Vivobook 14
|CPU
|Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra 9 285H
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X series, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X series, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB)
|Qualcomm Adreno/AMD RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno/AMD RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics
|RAM
|24GB
|up to 32GB (AMD) or 16GB (Qualcomm)
|up to 16GB
|Storage
|1TB
|up to 1TB
|up to 1TB
|Display
|15-inch ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 2880x1620
|16-inch FHD IPS, 60Hz, 1920x1200
|14-inch FHD IPS, 60Hz, 1920x1200
The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 will be available in February 2025 starting at $1,399. The Qualcomm Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 14 will be available in January 2025 starting at $749 and $699, respectively. Finally, the AMD Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 14 will launch in March 2025 starting at $749 and $799, respectively.
We'll be sharing a more in-depth look at the new Vivobooks in our full reviews, so stay tuned for more details and the latest updates from CES 2025.
More from Laptop Mag
- Laptop Mag at CES 2025: The latest laptop news, reviews, and analysis direct from Las Vegas
- Our favorite budget laptop just got a refresh at CES 2025 — can it hold on to its top spot in 2025?
- Dell is gunning for Apple with its new Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max laptops (yes, like that)
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards