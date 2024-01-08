The 4-star HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 return with new Intel tech

There’s something to be said for keeping what’s working, and HP has taken that track with the refresh to the Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops. Both look identical to their 2023 counterparts as the main differences lie under the keyboard.



Intel’s latest CPUs are all over CES, and they’ve come for the Omen and Victus laptops as well. Both versions of the Omen 16 and the Victus 16 come with configuration options for the latest Intel CPUs, NVIDIA 40 series GPUs, Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFI 6 connectivity.



As with all of HP’s updated gaming gear, the laptops also feature HyperX dual speakers so using your laptop’s volume for gaming won’t make your ears bleed.

HP Omen 16

We gave the Omen 16 4-stars in our review last year, as an understated gaming laptop with solid value, so it is definitely worth updating with the latest Intel tech. HP is refreshing both versions of the Omen 16, still with identical names because that certainly doesn’t get confusing, but we can’t complain about the new specs.

The higher-end Omen 16 with a black chassis supports an Intel processor up to the latest Intel Core i9, an NVIDIA GPU up to the RTX 4080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. It also features HyperX Audio Control to go along with the dual speaker system.

Display configurations for this model are either QHD (2560 x 1440) with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage, FHD (1920 x 1080) with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage, or FHD with 144Hz refresh rate with 62.5% sRGB coverage. All three IPS panel options come with micro-edge anti-glare and Low Blue Light certification.

(Image credit: HP)

This model of the Omen 16 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to go on sale on January 10th for a starting price of $1,499.99.

The slightly lower-end Omen 16 with a silver chassis supports an Intel processor up to the latest Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GPU up to the RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Display configurations for this model are similar to the other Omen, giving you a QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz refresh rate with 100% sRGB coverage, FHD (1920 x 1080) with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage, or FHD with 144Hz refresh rate and 62.5% sRGB coverage options. All three IPS panels come with micro-edge anti-glare and Low Blue Light certification.

This model of the Omen 16 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to go on sale in February with a starting price of $1199.99

HP Victus 16

Updating the Victus 16 with the latest Intel tech only makes sense. We gave the Victus 16 a solid 4-stars in our review last year as a good entry-level gaming laptop that strikes a solid balance between performance and price.

The updated Victus 16 can support an Intel CPU up to the latest Core processors, an NVIDIA GPU up to the RTX 4070, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage. The Victus 16 also supports HyperX Audo Control to go with its dual speaker system.

(Image credit: HP)

There are five different display configurations for the Victus 16, ranging from a 240Hz QHD (2560 x 1440) 100% sRGB IPS display down to a 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) 62.5% sRGB IPS display. All five IPS display options come with micro-edge anti-glare and Low Blue Light certification.

The Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop is expected to go on sale in February, starting at $1199.99.