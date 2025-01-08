MSI's new series of Venture AI PCs arrives at CES 2025 — can they top last year's Copilot+ PCs?

CES 2025 is in full swing, and that means a new line-up of AI-powered laptops, including MSI's new Venture series featuring the latest chips from Intel and AMD.

The Venture line-up includes several AI PCs designed for students, professionals, and creators with a wide range of specs and sizes to choose from. They come on the heels of a slew of AI PCs that flooded the laptop market in 2024, including some stars like the Asus Zenbook S14 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. Can the MSI Venture laptops compete with the existing line-up of AI-powered laptops?

We'll have to wait until we can put the Venture laptops through the paces in our lab tests to find out for sure, but the specs look promising. You can choose from AMD and Intel processors, and the VenturePro models are available with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Venture Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Venture 14 AI/A14 AI+ Venture 16 AI/A16 AI+ Venture 15/A15 AI Venture 17/A17 AI CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Hawk Point Up to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Hawk Point Graphics Intel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphics Intel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphics Intel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphics Intel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphics Storage Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 96GB RAM Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Display 14-inch, 120Hz, 2.8K OLED 16-inch, 120Hz, 2K/2.8K OLED 15.6-inch, 144Hz, FHD/FHD+/QHD 17.3-inch, 144Hz, FHD

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI VenturePro Specs Header Cell - Column 0 VenturePro 15 AI VenturePro 16 AI VenturePro 17 AI CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Storage Up to 96GB Up to 96GB Up to 96GB RAM Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Display 15.6-inch, 144Hz, FHD/FHD+/QHD 16-inch, 120Hz, 2K OLED 17.3-inch, 144Hz, FHD

Regardless of whether you go with an Intel or AMD processor, all of the Venture laptops use AI to enhance the user experience through tools like AI noise cancellation, webcam studio effects, automated performance optimization, and more.

All the Venture laptops also have effectively the same design. It's simple and straightforward with a centered MSI logo on the lid and a bump at the top of the lid for the webcam. That camera bump might be a turn-off for some, but it's been common on Lenovo laptops for a while now, so it may become the new norm.

One feature many will appreciate on all of the Venture laptops (yes, even the 14-inch) is the inclusion of a number pad. It's rare to see these on 14 and 15-inch laptops, which could help the smaller Venture laptops stand out. That will be important in 2025 as competition in the AI PC market heats up with more Copilot+ PCs and new AI chips.

We'll cover all the latest news from CES 2025, including even more AI PC announcements, so stay tuned for more details and updates.

