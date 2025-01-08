MSI's new series of Venture AI PCs arrives at CES 2025 — can they top last year's Copilot+ PCs?

MSI is leaning into the AI PC era with its new Venture line-up

An MSI Venture laptop with lid open in front of an abstract silver, blue, and purple background
(Image credit: MSI, edited with Adobe Express)

CES 2025 is in full swing, and that means a new line-up of AI-powered laptops, including MSI's new Venture series featuring the latest chips from Intel and AMD.

The Venture line-up includes several AI PCs designed for students, professionals, and creators with a wide range of specs and sizes to choose from. They come on the heels of a slew of AI PCs that flooded the laptop market in 2024, including some stars like the Asus Zenbook S14 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. Can the MSI Venture laptops compete with the existing line-up of AI-powered laptops?

We'll have to wait until we can put the Venture laptops through the paces in our lab tests to find out for sure, but the specs look promising. You can choose from AMD and Intel processors, and the VenturePro models are available with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs.

Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue
Laptop Mag at CES 2025

This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Image 1 of 5
The MSI Venture with lid open on display at CES 2025
(Image credit: Future, Nick Lucchesi)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
MSI Venture Specs
Header Cell - Column 0 Venture 14 AI/A14 AI+Venture 16 AI/A16 AI+Venture 15/A15 AIVenture 17/A17 AI
CPUUp to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Ryzen AI 7 350Up to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Ryzen AI 7 350Up to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Hawk PointUp to Intel Core Ultra 9/AMD Hawk Point
GraphicsIntel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphicsIntel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphicsIntel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphicsIntel Arc/AMD Radeon integrated graphics
StorageUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 96GB
RAMUp to 2TBUp to 2TBUp to 2TBUp to 2TB
Display14-inch, 120Hz, 2.8K OLED16-inch, 120Hz, 2K/2.8K OLED15.6-inch, 144Hz, FHD/FHD+/QHD17.3-inch, 144Hz, FHD
Swipe to scroll horizontally
MSI VenturePro Specs
Header Cell - Column 0 VenturePro 15 AIVenturePro 16 AIVenturePro 17 AI
CPUUp to Intel Core Ultra 9Up to Intel Core Ultra 9Up to Intel Core Ultra 9
GraphicsUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
StorageUp to 96GBUp to 96GBUp to 96GB
RAMUp to 2TBUp to 2TBUp to 2TB
Display15.6-inch, 144Hz, FHD/FHD+/QHD16-inch, 120Hz, 2K OLED17.3-inch, 144Hz, FHD

Regardless of whether you go with an Intel or AMD processor, all of the Venture laptops use AI to enhance the user experience through tools like AI noise cancellation, webcam studio effects, automated performance optimization, and more.

All the Venture laptops also have effectively the same design. It's simple and straightforward with a centered MSI logo on the lid and a bump at the top of the lid for the webcam. That camera bump might be a turn-off for some, but it's been common on Lenovo laptops for a while now, so it may become the new norm.

One feature many will appreciate on all of the Venture laptops (yes, even the 14-inch) is the inclusion of a number pad. It's rare to see these on 14 and 15-inch laptops, which could help the smaller Venture laptops stand out. That will be important in 2025 as competition in the AI PC market heats up with more Copilot+ PCs and new AI chips.

We'll cover all the latest news from CES 2025, including even more AI PC announcements, so stay tuned for more details and updates.

