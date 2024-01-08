MSI Stealths into CES 2024 with a monster of a Titan and a brutal Raider

CES 2024 is pumping out a wave of new laptops, CPUs, and exciting tech that we'll see flow in throughout the year. MSI is breaking backs out here like Bane to Batman with all-new Titan, Raider, and Stealth laptops coming through.

The MSI Titan HX is launching with a whopping $4,999 starting price, while the Raider GE68 HX and Stealth 16 AI Studio start at $2,499 and $2,099, respectively. They're slated to release sometime in 2024.

Here's what we know so far.

CES 2024: MSI Titan, Raider, Stealth specs & features

If there's anything MSI is good at, it's gaming laptops and their many configurations. Let's run through what we can expect from the latest Titan, Raider, and Stealth.

Kicking off with the king, a.k.a the MSI Titan 18 HX, you can configure this machine with up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 128GB of RAM (yes, seriously), a 4TB SSD, and an 18-inch, 4K+, Mini LED display clocked at 120Hz. What a beast.

At the middle of the pack in terms of size, we've got the MSI Raider GE68 and GE78 — the difference being a 16-inch or 17-inch display, respectively. However, they both can get up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The 16-inch display is a Mini LED at 4K+, 144Hz, while the 17-inch panel is also Mini LED, but clocked at 2.5K+, 240Hz.

And the slimmest of the bunch is the Stealth 16 AI Studio and 18 AI Studio, both of which offer up to the Intel Core 9 Ultra 185H CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The former features a 16-inch, 4K+, Mini LED display at 120Hz, while the latter comes in a 18-inch, 2.5K+ panel at 240Hz.

These are some expensive and feature-packed machines that we're more than excited to get our hands on. And we're doubly excited to see where these pieces of tech land in the lab.