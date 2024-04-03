Microsoft 365 gets a GPT-4 Turbo upgrade with these powerful new AI tools

Earlier today Microsoft announced new tools and features to Copilot in Microsoft 365. Jordi Ribas, the CVP, Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing at Microsoft shared a tweet (X is a figment of Musk's imagination) regarding the announcement.

The two important Copilot updates that 365 users can now take advantage of are priority access to GPT-4 Turbo and unlimited conversations, which eliminates the limit on the number of chats one can take part in per day.

Our team is releasing Copilot Pro today which includes Open AI's GPT-4 Turbo and Dalle3 with dual guidance and landscape mode. It doesn't have the 30-turn limit, enables creating Copilot GPTs, and is twice as fast as regular Copilot. More details here https://t.co/Jv5oO4OMG6January 15, 2024 See more

Faster more customizable Copilot experience

Microsoft mentions that priority access to GPT-4 Turbo and endless convos will supercharge Copilot's responses in web browsing and work settings. Expect faster and way more in-depth answers when you use it. Buckle up, folks — the future of code completion might be wilder than we thought.

Microsoft has been paying attention to users' concerns about image generation limitations in Designer. The good news is they're upping the daily image boost limit from a measly 15 to a whopping 100 starting next month. This should speed those text-to-image wait times up a bit.

Lastly, Microsoft is allowing users to truly personalize Copilot, stating that users will soon be able to build their own Copilot, that can be customized to handle specific topics with just a few prompts.

(Image credit: Future)

Copilot for Microsoft 365 to fit your business needs

Building on the success of Copilot Pro for individuals, Microsoft is making Copilot for Microsoft 365 even more accessible.

Now available for organizations of all sizes, Copilot empowers teams with AI-powered assistance. Gone are the seat minimums; businesses can add between 1 and 300 licenses for Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Standard users at $30 per person per month. Additionally, commercial plans like Office 365 E3 and E5 can now leverage Copilot without a separate Microsoft 365 license.

Copilot integrates seamlessly with your existing workflows, accessing emails, meetings, chats, documents, and the web to generate comprehensive responses. Imagine crafting status updates based on meeting notes and emails with a simple prompt, or receiving assistance with tasks in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.

Backed by enterprise-grade security and compliance, Copilot stands ready to unlock a new era of AI-powered productivity for businesses of all sizes. Learn more on the Microsoft 365 blog.

More new features

Overall the big news is for all of us creativity and productivity hounds. Microsoft is expanding Copilot's reach to even more people making it even more useful. Here's the lowdown:

Basically, there appears to be a Copilot experience for everyone now. Whether you want to try it for free, supercharge it with Pro, or unlock new levels of productivity with Copilot for Microsoft 365, Microsoft seems to have you covered. You should give it a try. I have been playing with Copilot for the past month and have found it very useful.

Mostly, I have it summarizing my emails and news feeds, but there is so much more you can do now and it will continue to expand in capability in the upcoming months.