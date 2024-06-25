Is 8GB enough RAM for your MacBook? Not if you want to use the latest Apple AI

If you're planning to upgrade your MacBook or become a new MacBook owner soon, think twice before choosing Apple's base 8GB models, especially if you intend to use future Apple Intelligence features.

Apple has remained steadfast for years that 8GB of RAM is plenty for its base model devices. In a recent interview from early April 2024 with Chinese publication IT Home, Evan Buyze — part of Apple's Mac product marketing team — asserted that 8GB of RAM was suitable for many tasks, like web browsing, media streaming, light photo- and video-editing, and casual gaming.

This claim may very well be true. 8GB of RAM is likely plenty for the average user right now, but what about future AI-powered features that demand more?

We've now run into the first instance of Apple releasing a feature that requires 16GB of RAM. According to release notes for the June 10 release of Xcode 16 beta, "Predictive code completion requires a Mac with Apple silicon and 16GB of unified memory, running macOS 15."

Predictive code completion was announced during Apple's Platform State of the Union at WWCC 2024, it runs locally on your Mac powered by an LLM specifically trained for Swift and Apple SDKs to give you suggestions as you work.

Yes, this is a coding-specific feature that the average user won't miss in an 8GB MacBook, but it's an AI feature, and that calls into question the future of Apple Intelligence features intended for the average user on 8GB Macs.

Why are 8GB MacBooks even an option anymore?

For many of Apple's products, 8GB of RAM in a base configuration is standard. Entry-level MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, the iMac, and the Mac mini all start with 8GB of RAM, but shouldn't that starting number be 16GB in the modern age?

While 8GB RAM Windows laptops exist, it's more common to see 16GB of RAM as standard. In fact, it's a requirement for all of the new Copilot+ PCs. It stands to reason that this is because Microsoft is aware that AI-powered features need the added RAM To go with the NPU capable of 40+ TOPS.

Apple has big plans for bringing Apple Intelligence features to MacBooks, but 8GB of RAM may not be enough for every feature. Apple says 8GB of RAM is plenty for basic tasks, but Apple Intelligence features may not classify as 'basic' in the company's eyes.

And even if current Apple Intelligence features run using 8GB of RAM, it's highly likely that as AI features become more advanced and powerful, 16GB of RAM will become the new minimum. So if you want to hang onto your Mac for multiple years and utilize all the new AI features as they release, future-proof your choice and spend a few extra hundred dollars to get at least 16GB of RAM.