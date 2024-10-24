Apple says a week-long marathon of Mac announcements is upon us

As we suspected, new MacBooks will soon be upon us, but not without some surprises.

In a tweet on Thursday, Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, said news on Macs will be coming Monday next week.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6cOctober 24, 2024

That's not shocking, really, considering Apple tends to announce MacBooks around this time pretty much every year (last year, it was close to Halloween in an event dubbed "Scary Fast").

What is somewhat surprising, however, is that Joswiak said it will be an "exciting week" of announcements ahead. Not a one-off, a whole week.

That may mean a few things:

For one, there may not be a major keynote like last year — we could instead just get a steady dribble of updates as the week goes on.

Secondarily, it may also imply that no major new Pro products are being announced, and instead, more incremental news on upgrades to its Mac lineup is being announced.

Obviously, both are bits of informed speculation right now, but needless to say, this will look a bit different than last year's event.

M4 upgrades and Apple Intelligence

Two things we can pretty much count on are the introduction of the M4 chips to the MacBook lineup and more updates on Apple Intelligence.

On the former, Apple Intelligence arrives via an iOS 18.1 update that's set to drop on Monday, October 28, so there's a chance that the event that Joswiak teased might mainly deal with that.

That would leave more Mac announcements for later in the week. Among the rumored additions could be a new, redesigned Mac mini that is about as small as an Apple TV streaming box.

Also, if rumors are to be believed, Apple's M4 silicon will be coming to MacBooks, hopefully bumping performance and battery life for this year's laptops.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but either way, Laptop Mag will have more coverage on Monday when we finally get some answers on what to expect from the Mac world in 2024.