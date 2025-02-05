Apple's M5 chip could arrive soon — but not in the device you expect

Apple's next-gen M5 chip could launch sooner than you might think, but probably not in the device you'd expect.

It's been over six months since Apple launched the M4 chip in the iPad Pro on May 7, 2024. Since then, the M4 chip has also made its way into the MacBook Pro, but has yet to arrive on the MacBook Air. Despite that, Apple is already getting the M5 chip ready for launch.

Here's a look at the latest update on Apple's M5 chip, when it could launch, and what devices we'll see it in first.

Apple M5 chip enters mass production

On Wednesday, South Korean technology news outlet ET News reported that Apple's M5 chip has entered mass production in Taiwan. The report also indicates that mass production will be taking place sequentially with "USA Amco and China JCET."

This appears to be a reference to Amkor, which struck a deal with Apple in 2023 to produce its chips at a new facility in Arizona. Apple is already producing some of its mobile chips, including the A16 processor, in the U.S., but this is an apt time for Apple to move even more of its production stateside given the looming threat of import tariffs.

Of course, at the time of writing, the Amkor facility is only completing the packaging part of the chip production process, meaning Apple still relies on components from manufacturing partners overseas.

The ET News report doesn't shed much light on the exact details or specs of any of the M5 chips, but it does highlight an increased emphasis on AI.

That's to be expected considering Apple launched its on-device AI platform, Apple Intelligence, at WWDC 2024 back in June. Apple Intelligence is still rolling out, but Apple is clearly working to keep up with its competitors' AI offerings, such as Microsoft's Copilot+ PC line-up.

If these rumors are true and the M5 chip has entered mass production, the next question is when will it launch? Perhaps even more important, what device will get the M5 chip first?

The answer may leave some Apple fans disappointed, unfortunately.

Current rumors indicate that the iPad Pro will most likely be the first device to get the M5 chip. This was also the case with the M4 chip, which launched with the new iPad Pro in May 2024. One might expect Apple to launch its new chips with the MacBook Pro instead, which was the case for the M1, M2, and M3 chips, but apparently the iPad Pro will be leading the charge for now.

According to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPad Pro M5 will be entering mass production in the second half of 2025, so we could see the M5 chip launch by the end of the year. That's later than last year's May M4 launch, but it's always possible this rumor is off and Apple is still eyeing another May launch window for the M5 chip.

After the iPad Pro, we should see the M5 chip in the MacBook Pro next, probably in late 2025, followed by the MacBook Air in 2026. An M5-powered Vision Pro successor is also possible, although Apple's headset strategy is a bit up in the air right now following the cancellation of its AR smart glasses project.

We're keeping a close eye on all things Apple, so stay tuned for more updates on the M5 chip, the new iPad Pro, and the M5 MacBooks.