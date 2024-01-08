Lenovo will power the Yoga Pro 9i and 7i with Intel AI and NVIDIA GPUs

As expected, AI tech is all over CES this year and Lenovo’s refresh of the Yoga line is no exception. All of Lenovo’s Yoga laptops this year will come with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone pre-installed. Yoga Creator Zone is a software developed for creators, artists, and general users who need an easy to use image generation tool. Like many other image generation AI tools available, Yoga Creator Zone will accept text prompts to create images. It will also work with existing sketches, to help fully realize your artistic vision.

All of the Yoga Windows 11 laptops will come with the latest generation of processors from AMD and Intel, with the flagship Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga Pro 7i featuring Intel’s new AI Ultra CPUs.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The new Yoga line will continue Lenovo’s commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 by using plastic-free packaging, FSCTM-certified paper boxes that are responsibly sourced, and a recycled aluminum chassis with at least 50% recycled aluminum in the base cover.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

CES 2024: Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s headlining Yoga duo are the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1. Both laptops feature MIL-STD-810H1 ratings for durability, a physical Lenovo AI Core Chip, Lenovo’s Premium Suite of productivity tools like studio-grade noise-cancelling microphones, Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, a 5MP IR camera, and the ultra-smooth Yoga keyboard. A Copilot key for quick access to Microsoft’s AI companion is included on both models.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Pro 9i features Intel’s AI Core Ultra CPUs, Lenovo Creator Zone with Image Training, which allows users to train a personalized model that is stored locally on the device, so the laptop can learn and create images that match your style and preferences. The Pro 9i also features Lenovo X Power for enhanced 3D rendering and film color correction.

The Yoga Pro 9i can support up to an Intel Core Ultra 5/7/9H series CPU, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 16-inch 165Hz 3.2K (3200 x 2000) display will come in either IPS or Mini LED options, both of which include PureSight Pro, Dolby Vision, and are EyeSafe certified with 100% coverage on the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 features an Intel Evo certified Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch OLED PureSight display features VESA Certified HDR TrueBlack 500, Dolby Vision, and 10-point multitouch glass. You can either spec out the display for up to 120Hz at 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution or get the 60Hz 4K (3840 x 2400) panel.

Yoga Pro 7i and Yoga Pro 7

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Helping to round out the Yoga line-up are the Yoga Pro 7i and Yoga Pro 7. Both creator laptops can be configured with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio validation and a PureSight Pro LCD or OLED 3K display.

The Yoga Pro 7i can support up to an Intel Core Ultra 5/7/9H series CPU, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Yoga Pro 7i has three configuration options for the 14.5-inch display: a 90Hz 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS with TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification; a 120Hz 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED with HDR Trueblack 500, TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification; and a 120Hz 3K (3072 x 1920) PureSight Pro IPS with TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga Pro 7 can support up to an AMD Ryzen 8845HS CPU, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 14.5-inch display comes in three variations - a 90Hz 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS with TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification; a 90Hz 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPs with TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification and glass touch; and a 120 Hz 3K (3072 x 1920) PureSight Pro IPS with TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification.

Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga 7i 2-in-1

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Finally, rounding out the Yoga family are the Slim 7i and Lenovo Yoga 7i which have been keenly optimized for portability. The Slim 7i is a thin and light laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors while the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 comes in 16-inch and 14-inch form factors. Both of the Yoga 7i 2-in-1s feature a Copilot key for quick AI support.

The Yoga Slim 7i can support up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch 60Hz WUXGA OLED display with Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Certification comes in either matte or glass touch options in North America.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 can support up to an Intel Evo certified Core Ultra 7 processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 16-inch model features a 16-inch 60Hz WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD panel with 10-point multitouch glass. The 14-inch model features up to a 120Hz 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED PureSight display.