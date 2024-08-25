Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9: Don't settle for the wrong Lenovo laptop

If you're in the market for a new Lenovo laptop, the ThinkBook 13x G4 and Slim 7i Gen 9 are probably on your radar. Don't waste your money on the wrong one, though. Before choosing one, you should know about some significant differences between these two Lenovo laptops.

The ThinkBook 13x G4 and Slim 7i Gen 9 might look similar. Both are 14-inch, lightweight laptops with steel gray designs that look right at home in any work environment. They both have Intel Core Ultra processors and similar base specs.

Despite those differences, there's one clear winner that offers the best value and performance for your money. Here's an in-depth look at how the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 and Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 compare.

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Price and configurations

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The ThinkBook 13x G4 and Slim 7i Gen 9 are both thin, lightweight Lenovo laptops, but there are some critical differences in their prices and specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB 1TB Display 13.5-inch 2880x1920 IPS touch display 14-inch 1920x1200 OLED touch display Battery life 8:38 10:03 Dimensions 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches 12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Weight 2.7 pounds 3.15 pounds Price $1,580 $1,240 (starting price $1,041)

The first significant difference between these two laptops is the CPU. The Core Ultra 5 125H CPU in the ThinkBook is less powerful than the Core Ultra 7 155H CPU in the Slim 7i.

Yet, the ThinkBook is also more expensive. Our review unit for the Slim 7i featured more RAM and storage, both of which cost extra, but even with those upgrades, this configuration still costs less than the base configuration of the ThinkBook 13x G4.

The Slim 7i Gen 9 handily wins this category by delivering more value at a lower price.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Design

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The ThinkBook 13x G4 and Slim 7i Gen 9 are both compact, lightweight, steel gray laptops, but there are some differences. The ThinkBook has a slightly smaller display, measuring 13.5 inches (compared to the Slim 7i’s 14-inch display). It also weighs about half a pound less than the Slim 7i, which can be a major plus for anyone who travels with a laptop.

The ThinkBook’s lid has a more distinctive design featuring a subtle two-tone effect and a metallic ThinkBook logo. In contrast, the Slim 7i Gen 9 has a plain steel gray lid. Some people may prefer the Slim 7i’s more basic design, so this comes down to personal preference.

The ThinkBook 13x G4 also features the Lenovo Magic Bay , a built-in hub on the back of the webcam bump. It uses pogo pins to wirelessly attach accessories like the Magic Bay Light or 4K webcam. Those tools can improve how you look and sound in videos and meetings.

The ThinkBook 13x G4 has three USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack. The Slim 7i Gen 9 has a bit more variety with two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-A port. If you only use USB Type-C accessories, either laptop could meet your needs. However, the Slim 7i could have an edge if an HDMI port or USB Type-A accessories are a must-have. Either way, you can always add a USB Type-C hub or a docking station to your setup to get a greater variety of ports.

While the Slim 7i has an edge in terms of port availability, the ThinkBook is lighter, has a more creative design, and includes the Magic Bay.

Winner: Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Display

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 and ThinkBook 13x G4 use different displays. The ThinkBook has an IPS display, while the Slim 7i has an OLED display. Both can look excellent, but OLED displays usually have sharper contrast and better color accuracy, while IPS displays are often brighter and less expensive.

The display benchmark results for each laptop show those strengths and weaknesses in action. The ThinkBook 13x G4, with an IPS display, reproduced only 74% of the DCI-P3 color gamut but had an average brightness of 477 nits. In contrast, the Slim 7i Gen 9's OLED display covered 134% of the DCI-P3 color gamut but averaged 382 nits of brightness, about 100 nits lower than the ThinkBook.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop DCI-P3 color gamut Avg. brightness (SDR) Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 74% 477 nits Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 134% 382 nits

Both of these specs are important, but color gamut is arguably more important since you will notice it when you’re using your laptop. In contrast, peak brightness is only noticeable under certain conditions.

If you frequently work outside or in a particularly brightly lit office, the ThinkBook's higher peak brightness might be a deal breaker. However, most people will appreciate the Slim 7i's higher color accuracy more since it results in a more vibrant display regardless of where you’re using your laptop.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Performance

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Our review configurations for the ThinkBook 13x G4 and Slim 7i Gen 9 included different processors, resulting in notable differences in their performance scores. We tested the ThinkBook 13x G4 with the Intel Core 5 125H CPU and the Slim 7i Gen 9 with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU.

It's worth noting that the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H is an upgrade to the Slim 7i. However, this upgraded configuration costs less than the base configuration of the ThinkBook 13x G4, which has the less powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU.

The gap in performance between these two Intel processors is noticeable in each laptop's benchmark results. The ThinkBook 13x G4 scored 2,253 on the Geekbench 6 single-core test, about 200 points behind the Slim 7i Gen 9. Similarly, the Slim 7i Gen 9 scored over 1,000 points higher than the ThinkBook 13x G4 on the Geekbench 6 multi-core test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Geekbench 6 single-core Geekbench 6 multi-core HandBrake time File transfer speed (MBps) Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 2,253 11,058 5:58 1,011 Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 2,432 12,111 5:21 1,534

The Slim 7i outpaced the ThinkBook across the board in our performance tests. The ThinkBook isn't far behind in any of these tests, but the Slim 7i has a clear advantage.

Lenovo offers an option to upgrade the ThinkBook's CPU to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, but that upgrade costs over $400, making the ThinkBook's total price around $2,000. That's not a good look next to the Slim 7i Gen 9, which costs just $1,240 in our upgraded configuration.

So, the Slim 7i wins this category by offering noticeably stronger performance at a lower price.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Graphics

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Gaming performance might not be your top priority if you’re looking for a laptop for work and productivity tasks.

However, it’s a crucial indicator of general graphics performance, vital for graphic design or video production tasks. Plus, good graphics performance lets you use your laptop for casual gaming at the end of the workday.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 and Slim 7i Gen 9 performed similarly in our graphics tests. The Slim 7i scored 8,455 on the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark, edging out the ThinkBook 13x G4 by about 300 points.

The competition was closer in our Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm test, where the ThinkBook took the lead but only beat the Slim 7i by 5 frames per second.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop 3DMark Fire Strike Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (1080p) Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 8,166 46 fps Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 8,455 41 fps

This category is close to a tie, but there is a bigger gap between the 3DMark Fire Strike scores than between the Civilization VI scores. Plus, when I played a few games on the ThinkBook 13x G4, all three averaged between 16 and 36 fps. So, the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 has a slight edge when it comes to gaming.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Battery life

If you’re searching for an ultra-portable laptop, you’re probably planning to carry it around frequently, so battery life should also be a top priority. The ThinkBook 13x G4 may be lighter than the Slim 7i Gen 9, but its battery doesn’t last as long. The Slim 7i Gen 9 survived about an hour and a half longer in our battery test. So, the Slim 7i wins this category.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Battery life Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 8:38 Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 10:03

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9

ThinkBook 13x G4 vs Slim 7i Gen 9: Overall winner

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 outpaces the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 in nearly every category, making it the best option for most people. While some categories are close or come down to personal preference, the Slim 7i has a clear advantage in a few critical areas, including price, performance, and battery life.

The ThinkBook has a few strengths, mainly in terms of design. It's about half a pound lighter than the Slim 7i and has a unique design with Lenovo's Magic Bay for attaching modular accessories like a light or webcam. If you frequently use your laptop for video meetings or want the lightest Lenovo laptop possible, those advantages could be deal breakers.

However, for the average user, the Slim 7i Gen 9 offers far better value than the ThinkBook 13x G4. It's a good fit for many users and features a lower starting price, stronger performance scores, a better display, and longer battery life than the ThinkBook.

If you want to compare the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 to more rivals before choosing your next laptop, look at our guide to the best laptops of the year.