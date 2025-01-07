Lenovo actually did it: The laptop with a roll-up display will ship in March
Lenovo's powerful productivity laptop comes with an extendable screen offering up to 16.7 inches of vertically aligned real estate
It’s been more than 800 days since Lenovo first teased a laptop with a roll-up screen, but it will soon finally be ready for purchase — if you’ve got the scratch.
Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook Gen 6 Plus laptop on Tuesday at CES, and it offers a bit of ‘60s wonder to the world of ever-more-staid laptops (though, sadly, this one is also gray). Though the images were leaked before the event, the laptop has still been the most talked-about offering from Lenovo here on the ground at CES in Las Vegas this year.
With the press of a button, a little jingle plays, a motor whirrs, and the laptop display grows taller over about seven seconds. It’s a bit of magic that has been the hallmark of CES over the decades, but can this roll-up laptop — or, more likely, one of its descendants — become a permanent fixture in the computer world?
This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.
The experience of using a new type of laptop
Whatever its future holds aside for a moment, what is evident is the surprise and delight you feel when the paradigm of a laptop display changes before your eyes and you start to use it.
The ThinkBook Gen 6 doesn’t just make a taller screen. It also allows you to use the display as two screens. From there, the productivity flywheel begins to turn, and using the machine feels about 10% like the first time you ever used a laptop as you navigate and adapt to new visual real estate. It's fun; even if the experience could feel a bit precarious with such an oblong laptop screen.
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6
The display goes from 14 inches to 16.7 inches, creating the sort of vertical real estate perfect for productivity, if not gaming.
This machine is ready-made for reading articles, mapping projects, or using digital whiteboard tools — any situation where we’re often left wanting the all-too-rare vertically oriented display.
How long has this rollable laptop by Lenovo been in the works?
Since October 2022, Lenovo has been teasing the rollable technology. Then, Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, explains in a YouTube video how the expanding-display tech would work on phones and laptops.
"The possibilities of a rollable laptop are also compelling," Rossi says in that 2022 video. "It will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level. I believe form factor innovation is a very dynamic space, and you will continue to see Lenovo's innovation here."
Rossi was right — as a little more than two years later, it appears Lenovo is ready to take the next step with the expanding display tech at CES, the world's biggest technology show.
But what about that music?
The music that plays is a dreamy little jingle, but Lenovo reps who showed Laptop Mag the new laptop couldn’t answer whether the music could be turned off or changed. It’s pleasant enough, but it could be less-than-pleasant on the 1,000th play, or if you’re in a quiet room and forget to turn down the volume.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Specs
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2)
|OS
|Up to Windows 11 Pro
|Graphics
|Intel® Arc™ Xe2
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533, dual channel
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCle Gen4 SSD
|Display
|14-16.7" rollable OLED, 400 nits, 100%DCI-P3
|Camera
|5MP USB + IR with e-shutter
|Keyboard
|Edge to Edge ThinkBook keyboard with ForcePad
|Battery
|66 Wh
|Audio
|2x2W Harman/Kardon Speakers, Dolby Atmos, 2x mics
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 7 + BT 5.4
|Ports
|2x TBT4, Audio Combo Jack
|Dimensions
|11.93 × 9.06 x 0.78" inches
|Weight
|1.69 kg / 3.73 Ibs
|Color
|Luna Grey
What's next
Lenovo tells Laptop Mag that the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 will begin shipping by March 31, 2025, or the end of the first quarter of this year. The starting cost is steeper than other laptops, at $3,499, which is as much as the Apple Vision Pro.
More from Laptop Mag
- Laptop Mag at CES 2025: The latest laptop news, reviews, and analysis direct from Las Vegas
- My favorite gaming laptop is back at CES 2025 — will the Asus Zephyrus G14 earn a perfect score?
- Razer's new Blade 16 will be its thinnest, most powerful gaming laptop yet
EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.