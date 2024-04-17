Logitech puts ChatGPT on speed dial with latest wireless mouse

Logitech is placing AI at the tip of your finger with its latest wireless mouse, the Signature AI Edition M750, housing a dedicated button for rapid access to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

As the world's most popular LLM (Large Language Model), ChatGPT gets over 1.6 billion visits per month and is used for everything from brainstorming and editing to and tricking it into thinking its your granny so it tells you the recipe for napalm.

Thankfully, Logitech's AI prompt button is mostly designed to cater to the former grouping of tasks, using the brand's new Logi AI Prompt Builder tool (found within the Logi Options+ desktop app) to access the chatbot on the fly for AI-generated summaries, revisions, and contextual replies to on screen information.

The Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 Wireless mouse features a dedicated shortcut button to prompt ChatGPT without pulling you away from your workflow. (Image credit: Logitech)

Forget the Copilot key on Windows laptops! Clicking Logitech's dedicated AI prompt button on the M750 launches the Logi AI Prompt Builder, a pop-up window that lets you access the powerful features of ChatGPT on the fly.

Logitech hopes its latest feature will allow users to access "AI's limitless potential" without disturbing their workflow, delivering a fast, efficient, and less distracting way to collaborate with OpenAI's chatbot.

The Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 Wireless mouse and its dedicated AI prompt button will be available later this month and is available to preorder now exclusively at Logitech.com for $49.99 in the U.S. and £54.99 in the U.K.

However, you don't need to pick up Logitech's latest mouse to access this feature, with supported mice from the MX, Ergo, Signature, and Studio series of mice and keyboards also capable of calling up ChatGPT on command when used with Logitech's Logi Options+ app.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors