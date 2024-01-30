Drop what you're doing and check out this stunning customizable 65% mechanical keyboard!

Keyboard and accessory manufacturer Drop has news to share on the launch of their latest mechanical keyboard offering, trimming down the scale of their previous CSTM80 keyboard to a 65-percenter (fittingly named the CSTM65).

Fans of Drop's mechanical offerings needn't worry, though the CSTM65 drops a few keys to attain its smaller frame, it features all of the same customization and performance as its larger siblings.

CSTM65 Mechanical Keyboard: Dropping today!

Are you new to the Drop brand, and want to know more? Drop is a community-driven mechanical keyboard brand that designs and develops a catalog of excellent peripherals to adorn your desk and workspace.

The brand is forever collecting and digesting feedback from its user base on how best to improve and deliver when it comes to supplying the best products to enhance your workstation, battlestation, or audiophile setup with customer satisfaction as its primary concern.

With customization and style at the forefront of its design, Drop keyboards aren't just great for performance and comfort, they're some of the sleekest and most visually appealing modern options on the market.

(Image credit: Drop)

The brand's latest CSTM65 mechanical keyboard is a further example of the design excellence that Drop is known for delivering, and a fantastic example of small-scale peripherals that don't compromise on performance or experience.

The CSTM65 retains the brand's unique interchangeable magnetic cases which lets users swap out designs in a flash to adopt to new setups with ease. You simply lift away the keyboard's top frame, before positioning another in its place to gently snap into place securely.

(Image credit: Drop)

If you're a fan of the skeleton watch aesthetic, you can even leave the case off and enjoy that industrial barebones feel while basking in the glow of the CSTM65's per-key RGB LED lighting, glowing from underneath its ABS south-facing keycaps housed atop 5-pin tactile Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 or linear Gateron Yellow KS3 switches.

Either of which deliver that incredible acoustic click and clack that mechanical keyboards are known for, shielded from any unwanted ringing and pings by multiple layers of premium foam.

Outlook

My desk currently hosts the Drop CSTM80 as I compile my review, and I can safely say that as a more condensed version of this keyboard the CSTM65 is building off of the back of an already impressive product. Drop's build quality is excellent, and the satisfying acoustics of each keystroke have been excellent companions to my daily workload.

If you want to check out the CSTM65 for yourself then Drop are launching this trimmer version of its popular keyboard today! You can pick up the CSTM65 in either barebones form ($79) or fully assembled ($99 launch price, usually $129) at Drop.com.

Additional magnetic covers for the CSTM65 can also be purchased in a wide range of designs and colors starting at $25 each, with a unique decorative faceplate designed by OSHETART available for a unique price of $35 with more design collaborations to follow.