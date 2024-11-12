Valve surprises gamers with limited edition white Steam Deck in time for the Holidays

Handheld gaming PCs like the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go are growing in popularity by the month, but it's the Steam Deck we have to thank for spurring a new generation of on-the-go PC gaming — and Valve is set to celebrate the success of its hardware with a new limited edition white Steam Deck OLED model releasing later this month.

While the Steam Deck might not have been the first of its kind, Valve's shift into the handheld hardware market has done wonders for this category. Despite its modest horsepower, the Steam Deck is a much-loved device, for its ease of use, impressive HDR OLED panel, and an impressive selection of Steam Deck-verified titles available on Valve's gaming platform.

There are no real changes to hardware, but the Steam Deck's beautiful limited edition colorway may be exactly the kind of white Christmas gamers can get excited to wake up to this holiday season.

(Image credit: Valve)

White Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition: Everything you need to know

Following last year's November release of a smokey translucent Steam Deck, Valve is back at it with a new limited edition white Steam Deck OLED model.

The new Steam Deck takes everything loved about the current 1TB, 7.4-inch OLED model and re-wraps it in a stunning white chassis with a subtle orange accent on the device's power button and a limited edition carry case with removable microfiber liner.

As with the previous translucent release, Valve has confirmed that this new white Steam Deck will be a one-time release available for a limited time (and in limited quantity) for $680.

Handheld gaming fans can lay claim to their very own white Steam Deck when it becomes available to order from 6 p.m. EST (or 3 p.m. PST) on November 18.

Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us. The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, interested parties will need to act fast, as Valve shared in a news post to the Steam Deck community on Steam "this is a limited edition release, we will not be making more of this particular design." Adding, "Once we are sold out, we will be sold out."

White Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition: Gallery

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve)

White Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White Price $680 USD Release date November 18, 2024 Processor Custom 6nm AMD APU RAM 16GB LPDDR5 (6,400 MT/s) Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 7.4-inch HDR OLED touchscreen, w/ premium anti-glare etched glass Resolution 1280 x 800 Refresh rate 90Hz Response time Row 8 - Cell 1 Peak brightness 1,000 nits (HDR), 600 nits (SDR) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, microSD Battery 50Whr (3-12 hours of gameplay) Size 11.73 x 4.61 x 1.93 inches Weight ~640g (1.41 pounds) Extras Limited edition carry case w/ removable liner Row 15 - Cell 0 Included 45W power supply (w/ 2.5m cable) Row 16 - Cell 0 Steam Profile Bundle Row 17 - Cell 0 Boot video Row 18 - Cell 0 Virtual keyboard theme

Outlook

It's not the Steam Deck 2 announcement that many handheld lovers are longing for, but Valve has made it clear that follow-up hardware won't happen until there's a 'generational leap’ in performance to look forward to.

Valve's position on avoiding the "yearly cadence" of annual product refreshes from brands like Asus, MSI, and Lenovo has begun to court.

That said, a recent leak revealing AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 processor (the successor to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which powers the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go) may suggest that this awaited general leap may be on the horizon.

Until then, there's the new white Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition to look forward to. Catch Valve's latest Steam Deck offering when it becomes available to order worldwide on November 18, 2024, from 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST) at Steam.