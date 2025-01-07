Lenovo's Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC is real but you might have to wait a while to get one

We've been anticipating the Lenovo Legion Go's successor for quite some time now, and just last month, a significant leak provided pretty convincing evidence that we'd hear more about it soon.

It seems that leak was accurate, as Lenovo just unveiled the Lenovo Legion Go 2 at CES 2025 alongside two Legion S models — and they look pretty exciting.

As rumors suggested, the Legion Go 2 features an 8.8-inch 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution OLED display at 144Hz refresh rate. This is simultaneously an upgrade and downgrade from the original model, as it has a lower resolution compared to the Lenovo Legion Go's 2,560 x 1,600-pixel panel, but the successor instead opts for an OLED panel, which is more vivid and allows for deeper blacks.

It might be somewhat controversial to some, but a 2K panel is overkill for an 8.8-inch display, especially when it's a mobile device powered by integrated graphics. It's not worth the performance hit in most games to play at the native 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution, so I absolutely support Lenovo's decision to opt for an OLED panel and lower the resolution at 1,920 x 1,200p.

We also know that the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will now be built with the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics. Its predecessor was built with the previous generation AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with AMD RDNA 3 graphics. Otherwise, it can feature up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDD45X RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Go vs Lenovo Legion Go 2 Specs Lenovo Legion Go Lenovo Legion Go 2 CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme GPU AMD Radeon 780M (Z1) AMD Radeon 780M (Z2) Display 8.8-inch 2,560 x 1,600p, 144Hz, 500 nit, 97% DCI-P3, IPS 8.8-inch 1,920 x 1,200p, 144Hz, 500 nit, 97% DCI-P3, OLED Memory Up to 16GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Battery 49.2Wh 74Wh Size 11.8 x 5.15 x 1.61 inches 11.64 x 5.38 x 1.66 inches Weight 1.88 pounds 2.38 pounds Ports 2 USB Type-C, 1 microSD card reader, 1 audio jack TBD

It's also keeping up with competitors in battery size for the most part, upgrading to a 74Wh battery. The Asus ROG Ally X and MSI Claw 8 AI Plus have yielded phenomenal longevity metrics with their 80Wh batteries, so Lenovo making the jump from 49.2Wh to 74Wh is the right choice.

While we learned quite a lot about the Lenovo Legion Go 2, the company isn't quite ready to launch this highly anticipated successor. Everything we saw at CES 2025 and the specs we currently have are merely that of a prototype, and there is currently no information available on release dates of price points.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion Go 2 is also changing to a landscape display orientation. This may seem like a small detail, but it prevents certain compatibility issues that can occur with titles randomly being forced into a vertical position, as the original Lenovo Legion Go launched in portrait mode. There are also ergonomic changes, including rounded Legion TrueStrike controllers and a circular D-pad.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is set to launch at some point in 2025, but considering all we've seen is a prototype thus far, we don't expect it until later in the year. For now, be sure to check out our other CES 2025 coverage for the latest on all things tech.