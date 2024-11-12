How to make sure you get Valve's limited edition white Steam Deck before it's too late

Valve's wildly successful Steam Deck will be available in a limited edition white colorway soon, and it's gorgeous.

If you're still trying to figure out whether you should buy one, here's everything you need to know about the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition model. If you've already made up your mind, stick around to find out what you need to know to successfully pre-order it.

Where to pre-order the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition handheld

You can pre-order this limited edition white Steam Deck for $679 directly through the Steam Deck store page in your browser or the Steam PC app, as soon as it's available to pre-order on Monday, November 18 at 12 pm Eastern. For your convenience, here's the pre-order launch date and time in other time zones:

Denver, CO, USA: Nov. 18 @ 4 p.m. MST

Nov. 18 @ 4 p.m. MST Dallas, TX, USA: Nov. 18 @ 5 p.m. CST

Nov. 18 @ 5 p.m. CST New York, NY, USA: Nov. 18 @ 6 p.m. EST

Nov. 18 @ 6 p.m. EST Japan/South Korea: Nov. 19 @ 8 a.m. JST/KST (via Komodo)

Nov. 19 @ 8 a.m. JST/KST (via Komodo) Taiwan/Hong Kong: Nov. 19 @ 7 a.m. TST/HKST (via Komodo)

Nov. 19 @ 7 a.m. TST/HKST (via Komodo) Australia: Nov. 19 @ 10 a.m. AEDT

How many limited Steam Deck OLEDs will be available?

(Image credit: Valve)

It's not clear yet how many models Steam has made for this limited edition white colorway, but Valve says it will be "available in all Steam Deck shipping regions" and that "stock [is] allocated proportionally across each region."

The company warns that it won't be making more of this limited edition release. "Once we are sold out, we will be sold out."

Valve also makes it clear that you can only buy one Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition per Steam account, so plan accordingly.

Do you need a Steam account to pre-order?

Yep! In an effort to likely cut back on bot purchases, Valve is restricting pre-orders to anyone with an account that has "made a Steam purchase before November 2024" and is currently in good standing.

Extra tips to pre-order the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition handheld

(Image credit: Valve)

The top tip for a speed pre-ordering process with any device is to enter your card information ahead of time. Save your card information with whatever browser you plan to check out on, and that'll allow you to check out much faster when the time comes.

If you don't want your card info saved in your browser, simply delete it after you're done pre-ordering.

Or, better yet — add enough funds to your Steam Wallet. Within the Steam app, you can click the dropdown menu next to your username, select View my wallet, and add the proper amount of funds to be ready for November 18. Then, you don't have to worry about your card possibly rejecting a large purchase.

It's also generally a better idea to order directly through the Steam PC client rather than a browser, so if you don't already have Steam on your PC and you're trying to pre-order, definitely download the app before November 18.