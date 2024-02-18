5 things I’m looking forward to at MWC 2024 in Barcelona

The buzz is electric and anticipation is at a fever pitch as MWC 2024 charges over the horizon. This year, I'll be joining the throngs descending upon Barcelona, fueled by not just excitement, but also a keen eye for cutting-edge tech and a yearning for hidden treasures.

While mobile devices remain at the heart of MWC, my gaze extends beyond screens and processors. I'm eager to explore the latest laptops that eluded the spotlight at CES, discover hidden gems from international markets, and fingers crossed, witness the next chapter in the saga of a certain mythical CPU — perhaps even getting a hands-on moment with a prototype.

Stay tuned as I embark on this tech adventure, bringing you insights, discoveries, and maybe even a touch of magic from the heart of Barcelona. Remember, the unexpected is often the most thrilling, and MWC has a knack for surprises. See you there!

But before I leave for Europe, I want to leave you with my personal MWC 2024 bingo card. A short list of the 5 things I’m looking forward to most at MWC 2024

1. Intel, Intel, Intel

According to swirling rumors, Intel is about to drop more Core Ultra bombshells and demos at MW —, diving deeper into the AI PC ecosystem. Having already experienced two Core Ultra AI-PCs firsthand, my excitement is bordering on the electric.

For those following the AI PC saga, you likely understand that it's still early days for this tech. However, developers are hard at work, burning the midnight oil, and forging exciting new applications that leverage the power of Intel’s NPU additions to unlock the vast potential of AI computing.

Intel's next chapter promises to be a game-changer, and I, for one, can't wait to see what's cooking in Barcelona. Stay tuned, tech enthusiasts — the future of intelligent computing is about to get a whole lot more thrilling.

2. 5G and beyond

It’s called Mobile World Congress for a reason, and I have received emails revealing that several tech makers will be holding discussions regarding 5G-connected devices and the possibility of a 6G infrastructure being right around the corner.

With Qualcomm's upcoming launch of the Arm-based Snapdragon Elite X CPU, the idea of being connected to the internet at all times via your laptop seems more plausible than ever before. Also, I had a chat with some folks at Verizon during CES and they stated that data usage exploded last year and is only trending upward. When you add remote workers becoming a major part of the workforce, empowering your teams to be a true mobile workforce seems like a smart idea.

3. Alien hardware (not like that)

The allure of MWC lies not just in its cutting-edge unveilings, but also in the tantalizing glimpse it offers into international tech landscapes. As a self-proclaimed tech enthusiast, my fingers itch to test devices from brands like Oppo and Huawei, names that rarely grace our domestic market. These are hidden gems, technological mysteries waiting to be unraveled.

But beyond established players, my gaze extends to the fringes, searching for the truly innovative. Rumors of Lenovo's futuristic see-through or all-glass laptop pique my curiosity – the chance to interact with such concepts is an opportunity no tech lover can resist. MWC promises an immersion into a world of technological wonders, both familiar and unexplored, and I, for one, am eager to dive in.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a novelty; it's the hidden hand shaping the evolution of every new device from smartphones to tablets. We saw this trend with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra , and MWC 2024 promises an even deeper dive into AI-powered innovation.

For PCs, Windows 11's Copilot offers a glimpse into that future, and contemporary tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are just the tip of the iceberg. These are the early days of AI adoption in the PC space and MWC is poised to showcase its further integration.

Content creation is another exciting arena fueled by AI. Tools like Adobe FireFly and Microsoft Image Creator are paving the way, and even Gemini's ability to generate images from text hints at future possibilities. With this in mind, I fully expect to see new and innovative AI-powered applications demonstrated or launched in Barcelona.

MWC 2024 will be a crucial testbed for the future of AI-driven technology. As an observer, I'm eager to witness the next phase of its integration and the exciting possibilities it holds for all aspects of computing.

5. A peek at the upcoming Qualcomm Elite X CPU in operation.

The mythical Qualcomm Elite X CPU looms large over MWC. Announced amidst fanfare last November, this ARM-based chip remains out of sight, only glimpsed in benchmark whispers and tantalizing promises from tech oracles. Is it the one ring to rule them all of chipsets, capable of surpassing Apple's M3 Silicon behemoth? Only Qualcomm knows for sure, and the Elite X retains its air of Loch Ness mystery.

But hold onto your hats, tech enthusiasts! If, and this is a big if, the Elite X graces the MWC stage, it could well usher in a new era of 5G-powered mobile computing. That's the rumor mill within me churning, but I am eager to see if the legend holds true. Stay tuned, because MWC might just unlock the secrets of the elusive Elite X...or leave us all just as curious as ever.

Outlook

I love a good tech adventure. I am the Bilbo Baggins of tech, ready to grab my cloak and head off into the digital wilderness to find the latest and greatest to share with our readers. MWC should be very interesting as we venture deeper into tech’s future, and hopefully, we discover new applications and developments that will truly improve our work-life balance.