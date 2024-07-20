Dell XPS 13 9345 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Which is better?

One of the greatest MacBook competitors has been Dell's XPS laptops. They've faced off in the past, and both earned their victories and losses. But what about now? How does Dell's new XPS 13, powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, fare against the MacBook Air 13?

This is the first time we've seen these two powerhouses use a chipset other than Intel. So what does that mean for these competitors? Will we finally see the MacBook dethroned? Or will the XPS 13 falter against the weight of the tech giant's gaudy campus?

Let's see what a Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3 matchup looks like.

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3 Model Dell XPS 13 MacBook Air 13 M3 Price $1,299 (starting price) $1,499 (starts at $1,099) CPU Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 M3 RAM 16GB 16GB Graphics Qualcomm Adreno M3 Display 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200, 120Hz 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664, 60Hz Weight 2.6 pounds 3.4 pounds Dimensions 11.62 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Price

This laptop comparison is tricky. We all know that you're paying the "Apple tax" when you go with a MacBook. However, Dell also tries to earn a similar premium lure by charging more for less. But which is the better deal?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

For $1,299, the XPS 13 offers a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200, 120Hz display.

For $1,499, the MacBook Air 13 features an M3 chip, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664, 60Hz display.

The specs are somewhat comparable apart from the display. However, the MacBook Air offers a lower starting price of $1,099, which drops you to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The XPS 13 tops out at $2,499 for a version with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and either a 2560 x 1600, 500-nit display or an OLED, 2880 x 1800, 60Hz, 400-nit display. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air stops at $2,299 with 24GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

The XPS 13 offers the better deal on RAM, but once these machines get that expensive, they lose their purpose as affordable alternatives to their more premium siblings. This is why I have to side with the MacBook Air 13, as it offers the cheapest option for a premium laptop with a sharp display.

Winner: MacBook Air 13

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Design

Now this section is also incredibly complicated. One looks better, but one feels better. The XPS 13 and MacBook Air fight over form versus function.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Both laptops scream "premium."

But the MacBook looks like... a MacBook. Picture it in your mind, and it's there.

However, the XPS 13 adopts a daring new aesthetic. I'm talking about Batmobile-levels of style, from its mesmerizing hood to its futuristic deck that's both minimalist and elegant.

The XPS 13 also comes in lighter, weighing 2.6 pounds versus the MacBook Air's 2.7 pounds. A close race. And while the MacBook Air wins on thinness (11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches), the XPS 13 tightens up the frame all around (11.62 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches).

You might think that the XPS 13 has this in the bag. Wrong. The XPS 13 may look nicer, but it's not practical. The deck is too small, and the keyboard is too jam-packed, making for an uncomfortable tying experience. However, the MacBook 13 retains a light and thin form without sacrificing its function.

Winner: MacBook Air 13

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Display

The Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 13 M3 feature completely different displays. The former measures 13.4 inches and has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while the latter supports a 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664, 60Hz display.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Right now, the MacBook features the larger and sharper display, but the XPS 13's one advantage is its refresh rate. Let's see how they do on benchmarks.

The XPS 13 covered 66.9% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaged 456 nits of brightness, while the MacBook Air 13 covered 77.8% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaged 476 nits of brightness.

The XPS 13 may feature a higher refresh rate than the MacBook Air, but it's worse in every other aspect.

Winner: MacBook Air 13

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Performance

This is where dreams are made. The face-off between the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 is most interesting where the CPU is concerned.

The new Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 goes head-to-head with Apple's legendary M3 chip.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

On the Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, the Dell XPS 13 hit 14,635, while the MacBook Air hit 12,087. That's not a small difference in performance.

In a more real-world test, the XPS 13 transcoded a 4K video to 1080p in 4 minutes and 41 seconds on our HandBrake benchmark. The MacBook Air finished in 6 minutes and 32 seconds.

What about storage? The XPS 13's 512GB SSD scored a transfer rate of 3,129/3,782 MBps on the BlackMagic Read/Write test. To my surprise, that beat the MacBook Air's 512GB SSD, which managed a rate of 3,030/3,058 MBps.

Qualcomm jumped back into the laptop industry with a hot few sucker punches. Who knows how Apple will respond, but it better do so before Qualcomm takes its lunch money.

Winner: Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Air 13 M3: Battery life

Now, this is where things get even spicier. Since Apple switched to its own chipset, the battery life has been some of the best in the business.

And we know Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 is gunning for that battery life crown. But when we unplug the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 13 side by side, which dies first?

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

On the Laptop Mag battery test — which continuously surfs through webpages over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness — the XPS 13 averaged 19 hours and 1 minute (20:51 after we installed the BIOS 1.7.0 update). Where does that leave the MacBook Air? Time of death: Roughly 4 hours earlier (15:13).

To put the XPS 13's battery life into context, the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) was previously our longest-lasting laptop, coming in at 18:05. The XPS 13 didn't just win this battle of batteries; it won the war.

Winner: Dell XPS 13

Overall winner: MacBook Air 13

The MacBook Air 13 is the victor. Despite the Dell XPS 13's impressive show in performance and battery, Qualcomm did the heavy lifting. Dell couldn't seem to carry its own weight regardless of the laptop's light weight.

Apple offers a better display and a cheaper starting price. But its biggest victory is one that isn't necessarily the most impressive—it's comfortable to use. For folks with larger hands, the XPS 13 is going to take time to get used to, if it's usable at all.

After catching a glimpse of the star ratings above, you probably knew how this fight would go down. The XPS 13 is still a great laptop. In addition to its excellent performance and battery life, it offers a bright display and solid webcam. But it is better for folks with smaller hands.

Unless you need the best of the best battery life, the MacBook Air 13 is the obvious choice.

Winner: MacBook Air 13