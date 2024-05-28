Google goes all-in on AI with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and more Chromebook Plus devices

News
By
published

AI with more than just Gemini

Google Chromebook Plus
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Google updated the features for Chromebook and Chromebook Plus laptops to include more AI features using Google Gemini. To go along with the new version of Chromebook Plus Google has announced, a group of six new Chrome OS laptops are also being released.

The new version of Chromebook Plus available on these devices includes features like local and cloud versions of the Google Gemini platform,  generative AI wallpaper and video chat backgrounds, Google Magic Editor, Help Me Write, and a built-in Google Task view.

The six new Chromebooks include the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, Asus ExpertBook CX34, Asus Chromebook CM30, HP Chromebook Plus x360, and HP Chromebook 14. Will these make it on our best Chromebooks page?

Here's everything we know about this new age of Chromebooks.

Chromebook Plus now with AI features

Google has packed a ton of AI features into these new Chromebook Plus laptops, with built-in AI features alongside cloud-based AI systems. From Help Me Write –a generative AI tool to help crafting emails and documents– to Google Magic Editor, several new AI features are coming to Chromebook Plus.

Help Me Write is a new Google AI system built into Chromebook Plus OS that helps you write on the web, in PDFs, or through web apps installed on your Chromebook. Help Me Write can generate text from scratch using prompts or re-write existing text.

Chromebook Plus will also use generative AI to create AI wallpaper and video call backgrounds on all video conferencing apps. 

Magic Editor for Google Photos is coming to Chromebook Plus, allowing you to reposition or resize images, improve the lighting, and alter the background.

Google Gemini is also joining the Chromebook Plus AI lineup, with Gemini integration on the Chromebook Plus home screen. You can chat with Gemini, and start planning, writing, learning, and generating images on-device.

All new Chromebook Plus laptops will get Google One AI Premium for one year, free. The plan provides Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail.

Other AI features are coming to all Chromebooks, including simple setup with Android phones, one-click access to Google Tasks, and seamless GIF screen recording. Game Dashboard will also launch on all Chromebooks, allowing you to customize your gaming experience with custom game control mapping.

All new AI Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

(Image credit: Future)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features an Intel Core Ultra processor, a durable aluminum chassis, a touchscreen, and a 360-degree hinge. This convertible laptop also has a 1440p QHD webcam with AI audio and video enhancements for better clarity, lighting, and sound.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 starts at $699 at Best Buy.

HP Chromebook Plus x360

HP Chromebook Plus x360

(Image credit: Future)

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 features a 14-inch clamshell design with 360-degree hinge, micro-edge full HD touchscreen display, and HP Fast Charge. The Chromebook Plus x360 is also certified EPEAT Gold with Climate+ and Energy Star ratings for using ocean-bound and post-consumer recycled plastic.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 starts at $429 at Walmart.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

(Image credit: Future)

Asus updated the Chromebook Plus CX34 with a 13th gen Intel Core i5 processor for increased performance. The CX34 also features a 14-inch clamshell design with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, WiFi 6E, and an optional touchscreen.

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 starts at $499 at Best Buy.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

(Image credit: Future)

For those looking to get the most out of their cloud gaming experience on a Chromebook, Acer has updated the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for the Chromebook Plus platform. The Chromebook Plus 516 GE features a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E, an RGB keyboard, high-quality speakers, and a three-month trial of Nvidia GeForce Now.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE starts at $649 at Best Buy.

HP Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook Plus 14

(Image credit: Future)

The HP Chromebook 14 is available as a basic Chromebook and a Chromebook Plus laptop. Both versions include an Intel Pentium processor and 128 GB of storage space.

The HP Chromebook 14 comes in four colors; Lilac Lavender, Sky Blue, Glacier Silver, and Chalkboard Gray. It starts at $249 at Walmart.

Meanwhile, the HP Chromebook Plus 14 comes in Meteor Silver and is available for $449 at Costco.

Asus Chromebook CM30

Asus Chromebook CM30

(Image credit: Future)

The Asus Chromebook CM30 may be a new piece of Chrome hardware, but unlike the others, it isn't a Chromebook Plus device. Instead, this 10.5-inch detachable laptop is now available at Best Buy and Walmart.

Fully functional as both a tablet and laptop with a detachable keyboard, the CM30 features a 10.5-inch touchscreen, 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage space, and up to 13 hours of battery life. The tablet also has high-resolution 5-megapixel cameras on the front and back.

The Asus Chromebook CM30 starts at just $299 at Best Buy and Walmart.

Chromebooks are better than ever

I've never been a big fan of Chromebooks myself, as I often need access to full Windows x86 programs. However, if you just need web applications, the case for Chromebooks and Chromebook Plus laptops is stronger than ever with these new AI features. With Google One AI, Chromebooks will offer as many generative AI features as Windows machines.

And they start at just $249.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 150 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$595
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
7
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...
Walmart
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
8
Asus 13.3 inch Zenbook S 13...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
10
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.