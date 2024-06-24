Can the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X keep up on battery life? Here's a look at the numbers.

Last week, the first wave of Copilot+ PCs finally debuted, kicking off an exciting new era for AI-powered laptops. Among them is the sleek Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which aims to compete with Apple's MacBook Air M3.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, a collection of Windows laptops running Microsoft's Copilot AI platform. It unlocks various on-device AI features using Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipsets. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, the lowest-tier version of the Snapdragon X Elite chip.

The lab testing team at Laptop Mag is putting the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x through the paces, but we're already seeing some interesting results. The Yoga Slim 7x knocked it out of the park in the Geekbench 6 benchmark, handily outpacing Apple's M3 MacBooks. How does it stack up when it comes to battery life, though?

Here's a look at our first battery test results for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and how it compares to rivals from Apple and HP.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x battery life vs Apple and HP

Battery life can be a deciding factor when choosing a new laptop, so it's one of the most critical tests Laptop Mag runs in our review process. MacBooks are often frontrunners in terms of battery life, but a few new Copilot+ PCs could dethrone Apple in that category.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x showed fantastic battery life in our first test, clocking in at 14 hours and 14 minutes. That's far above our premium laptop average of 10 hours and 7 minutes and more than enough to get through a whole day.

However, as impressive as the Yoga Slim 7x's first battery life test result is, it's not quite good enough to outmatch its top competitors. The MacBook Air M3 lasted an hour longer (15:13), and the HP EliteBook Ultra, another new Copilot+ PC, clocked in a whopping 16 hours.

Of course, Laptop Mag is still testing the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, so it could still have a higher average battery life result in our final review. Even if it doesn't, there's one crucial reason why it could still be the top pick among these three laptops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Battery life (hours and minutes) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14:14 MacBook Air M3 (13-inch) 15:13 HP EliteBook Ultra 16:01

Why the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is still a top contender

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x fell a couple of hours short of beating the HP EliteBook Ultra and MacBook Air M3, at least in its initial battery life test. However, there's one important reason not to count it out yet.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has one thing its biggest rivals lack: an OLED display. OLED displays are sharper and brighter than LCD displays, making everything from webpages to movies and games look stunning. They're also usually more energy efficient.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's OLED display showed stellar performance in our testing, covering a staggering 155% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaging 464 nits of brightness. That's almost double the MacBook Air M3's DCI-P3 color gamut score and within ten nits of the MacBook's average display brightness.

A display like the OLED panel on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a significant enough advantage that it could be a fair tradeoff for an hour or two less in battery life. This is especially true for users who watch many shows and movies on their laptops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop DCI-P3 color gamut Average brightness Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 155% 464 nits MacBook Air M3 (13-inch) 77.8% 476 nits

What's next?

Laptop Mag is still testing the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, so we will soon have more detailed battery life test results in our full review. The Yoga Slim 7x's initial battery life result is already promising.

At over 14 hours, it's more than enough to get through a full day of work or school. Even though that's a bit lower than the battery life results of competitors like the MacBook Air M3, the OLED display on the Yoga Slim 7x still makes it a top contender in the premium laptop space.

We will share our benchmark results and expert insights on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and many other Copilot+ PCs soon. So, make sure to stay tuned for all of the latest updates, details, and test results from Laptop Mag.