Acer debut new TravelMate and Chromebook Plus devices ahead of Computex 2024

Computex 2024 is upon us, and Acer has gotten in early with some key releases surrounding business and enterprise laptops featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra CPUs in the TravelMate lineup.

Not only that, but a new selection of Chromebook Plus devices is here for lightweight and secure options when tackling your daily workloads.

While Acer TravelMate laptops emerge into the AI PC market, the brand's new Chomebook Plus devices also have a lot to offer in terms of AI with Google Gemini integration that brings a unique set of features along with it!

Let's dive into what you need to know about Acer's new business-facing laptops.

Acer TravelMate

Acer's new TravelMate laptops are designed for business users on the move and powered by the latest generation of Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 processors which come ready-equipped with powerful NPUs to enhance the speed and performance of on-device AI tasks and features with Intel AI Boost's ~10 TOPS of performance.

Far from a gimmick, these NPU-touting processors free up performance for other avenues of your computing to ensure that you're running at peak performance across the board for longer. Not only that, but the Core Ultra chipset offers much better performance overall and improved efficiency, allowing for longer battery life and excellent multitasking.

Acer TravelMate P6 14

The 14-inch TravelMate P6 14 laptop is Acer's executive-tier notebook that's all business thanks to its powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and up to 32GB of LPDRX5 memory. That power is backed up by up to 1TB of SSD storage, with Windows 11 Pro installed as standard and Intel vPro Enterprise offering multi-layer security and remote management capabilities.

The TravelMate P6 14 also features a multi-touch (optional) 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a brightness of 400 nits, making it a versatile panel for both regular and touch operation across a range of environments.

Speaking of versatility, the TravelMate P6 14's 65Wh lithium-ion battery is chargeable via Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C connections up to 100W, meaning no proprietary cable to worry about and complete ease when it comes to keeping your laptop at full charge.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73) will be available in July, starting at $1,429.99.

Acer TravelMate P4 14-series

Acer's TravelMate P4 Spin 14 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that brings the best of both worlds to the TravelMate catalog with standard clamshell-like operation met with a tablet mode for a more hands-on approach and a tent/stand mode for a presentation-style option.

However, the P4 Spin 14's performance is still on point thanks to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor with Intel vPro Enterprise hardware security and up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory. The P4 Spin 14 also features Windows 11 Pro as standard with up to 1TB of SSD storage, optional 4G LTE connectivity, and an FHD webcam with a privacy shutter.

Below said webcam is where you'll find the 14-inch IPS touch display, touting a 1920 x 1200 resolution with a peak brightness of 340 nits. With a 65Wh battery life, Acer expects around 14.5 hours of up-time from the P4 Spin 14, making it a great all-day option for those who need a laptop that can do a little bit of everything, and do it well.

The Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54) will be available in July, starting at $1,329.99.

The more traditional Acer TravelMate P4 14 breaks away from Intel's Core Ultra offerings to deliver AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 processors with AMD's Ryzen AI for top-flight performance and AI PC capabilities. Configurations stretch to a Ryzen 7 PRO 8840U processor with Radeon 780M graphics, backed by up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

On the display front, the TravelMate P4 14 packs a 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution with 300 nits of brightness, just above it you'll also find an FHD webcam with a privacy shutter for enhanced peace of mind while making use of this solid 16:10 screen.

With a 65Wh battery rated for 14 hours of up-time and the excellent performance of AMD's Ryzen PRO 8040 series processors, the P4 14 is a great option for those needing an all-day companion but is sadly, as of yet, only listed for release in EMEA regions from Q4 2024.

Acer TravelMate P4 16

Featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and Intel Unison for seamless workflows between PCs, phones, and tablets, the TravelMate P4 16 can be at the center of your workday and manage everything you need during even the longest and most demanding of days.

What it lacks in versatility when compared to the 2-in-1 form factor of its smaller sibling, the P4 16 still has plenty to offer macing out with a Core Ultra 7 165U processor with expanded vPro Enterprise security and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory paired with up to 1TB of SDD storage with access to either Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home.

While its battery life is a little less than its smaller sibling at just 53Wh, its 16-inch display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920 x 1200 resolution with 400 nits of brightness. Above this display is an FHD webcam with a privacy shutter for peace of mind.

The Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53) will be available in July, starting at $1,229.99.

Acer Chromebook Plus

Chromebooks are great for lightweight work and ideal for education or general internet use, however, Chromebook Plus devices offer more powerful specs and a more advanced suite of apps designed to expand creativity and productivity, all while offering best-in-class management and security features to boot.

If a Chromebook just doesn't meet your standard when it comes to overall performance and capabilities, then a Chromebook Plus is likely ready to solve all your woes and then some.

These ChromeOS devices will typically offer twice the performance of their regular counterparts and feature Google's Gemini AI features to help tighten workflows and accomplish more tasks faster. Not only that, but both of Acer's models are MIL-STD-810H compliant and impact resistant making them ultra-tough and impressively durable.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 takes advantage of an Intel Core 3 100U processor with 8GB of SDRAM and 256 of SSD storage to offer stirring Chromebook performance in tandem with the excellent security features offed by ChromeOS.

The Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 features a sizable 15.6-inch, full-HD, IPS display with optional touch support, and a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 (CBE595-2/T) will be available in June, starting at $649.99.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 offers the same performance of its larger sibling thanks to the same Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB of SDRAM, and 256GB of storage. However, where this Chromebook differs is in its 2-in-1 convertible form factor.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 offers a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to be folded all the way back for use as a tablet, or positioned in tent mode for display purposes, and in the normal clamshell-like position as any other laptop. This adds considerable versatility to the 14-inch touch display and is great for those who like to get hands-on with note taking.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 (CPE514-1N) will be available in from August, starting at $749.99. A consumer-variant of the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN) will be available from August, starting at $549.99.