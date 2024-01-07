Acer's Aspire CES 2024 line-up promises eco-friendliness and a mind-blowing 3D display

Acer has unveiled its latest line of Aspire laptops for CES 2024, with an unsurprising focus on its AI capabilities. These laptops include the latest Acer Aspire Vero 16, which is designed to be the company's newest eco-friendly option.

There are also three Acer Aspire Go models launching, with a 15-inch option and two 14-inch models with an AMD or Intel processor. And finally, the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition is set to blow our socks off with its 3D display. And in case you were wondering, you won't need 3D glasses for it to work.

As seen by many laptops launching in 2024, Copilot is becoming a huge part of the Windows experience, and the Aspire series will follow. All five laptops will come with an integrated Copilot key and feature enhanced video calls through Acer's TNR technology, alongside AI microphone noise reduction through Acer PurifiedVoice. We knew it would be the year of AI, and it's clear Acer is one of many companies pushing for it.

We're on the ground in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. You can follow along with our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

CES 2024: Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

Acer's latest, most tantalizing Aspire laptop announcement for CES 2024 is its Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition. While it might be confusing how this laptop is 3D, its screen features SpatialLabs' "advanced optical solutions" to create the effect of 3D without the need for glasses. Otherwise, it's a 15.6-inch laptop with a UHD IPS panel and can have up to an Intel Core 14th Gen i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage. It also has an HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

(Image credit: Acer)

What makes the laptop particularly impressive is that it launches with apps to make most of its stereoscopic 3D. Through SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro, there's an app that shifts 2D content into 3D in real time, whether that's a video or photo. And SpatialLabs Player lets the user go from 2D to 3D modes on the laptop in real time. SpatialLabs Model Viewer even lets CGI and CAD files be viewed as 3D illustrations. 3D content creation is further possible through Acer's OpenXR.

It's no surprise this is the priciest of the bunch, starting at $1,999. It begins its launch in North America during Q2 2024.

CES 2024: Acer Aspire Vero 16

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 isn't weak by any means, but one of Acer's greatest priorities with this machine is its eco-friendliness. The chassis uses no organic compounds, paint or additives, and 60% of its material is post-consumer recycled. The touchpad is made with ocean-bound plastic, while its packaging is 100% recycled and received Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool Gold certification.

(Image credit: Acer)

But beyond how this laptop tries to do better for the environment, it's built with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, making it ideal for AI tasks. If you're still unsure about what exactly an NPU accomplishes, be sure to check out our NPU explainer.

It also has a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution display at a 16:10 aspect ratio with an optional touchscreen. It's equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory with support of up to dual 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. Acer claims the laptop covers 100% of the sRGB color space and has up to 11 hours of battery life. It comes with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 4 Type C, and HDMI 2.1.

The Acer Aspire Vero launches throughout North America in April and starts at $749.

CES 2024: Acer Aspire Go

Acer is launching three new Aspire Go models early this year, with a 15-inch skew and two 14-inch versions. The Aspire Go 15 is built with an Intel Core i3 N-Series processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of m.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. This applies to the Aspire Go 14 as well, but there's a model that replaces the Intel processor with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series. Each laptop is at 16:10 aspect ratio, while the 14-inch features a WUXGA panel and the 15-inch has a FHD display.

(Image credit: Acer)

While the Go series isn't as eco-friendly as the Vero, it still features recyclable materials in its cover and packaging. It also earned the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool Silver certification.

The Acer Aspire Go 15 starts at as little as $249 and will be available in North America during February. Both Go 14 models launch during March, and while the Intel model also starts at $249, the AMD model starts at $379.