Acer Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 go all in on AMD Ryzen AI

Acer has announced two new Swift laptops leveraging AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series processors and Ryzen AI for increased performance and access to Acer's new AI software suite including Acer PurifiedVoice, PurifiedView, and LiveArt photo editing.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 and Acer Swift Go 14 will deliver premium AI experiences and reliable performance for day-to-day productivity. Thanks to Ryzen AI's efficient distribution of AI workloads between the NPU, GPU, and CPU both mainstream users and creative professionals can expect fast, efficient computing and longer battery life.

Acer Swift Edge 16

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Swift Edge 16 is an ultra-thin, lightweight laptop in a magnesium-alloy chassis for maximum screen space and maximum portability. Configurations for the Swift Edge 16 will feature an AMD CPU and GPU combination up to a Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics and Ryzen AI. The laptop can support up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage space.

With a 16-inch 3.2K 120Hz OLED display panel, the Swift Edge 16 pairs amazing visuals with narrow bezels for as much screen real estate as possible. Rated for 100% coverage on the DCI-P3 color gamut, it's ideal for photo and video editing tasks that require high degrees of color accuracy.

Plus, with WiFi 7 support and secured-core PC features like Microsoft Pluton, the Swift Edge 16 is an ideal laptop for keeping your intellectual property safe and secure.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 will be available in North America in March, starting at $1,299.99.

Acer Swift Go 14

(Image credit: Acer)

Despite its name, the Acer Swift Go 14 is a workhorse of a machine in a highly-portable form factor. The Swift Go 14 features an AMD CPU/GPU combo of up to a Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor, Radeon 780M graphics, and Ryzen AI for 60% improved AI performance. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The Swift Go 14's processors are integrated with a Microsoft Pluton security processor to increase protection over any sensitive data and information stored on the laptop.



All that hardware is paired with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED display panel or an FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touchscreen IPS LCD display. The Swift Go 14 also sports WiFi 6E connectivity, a 100W battery with quick-charge capabilities, and a 1440p QHD webcam for full remote-work flexibility.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-63) will be available in North America in April, starting at $699.99.

Outlook

(Image credit: Acer)

These two AMD systems are designed to take on Acer's Swift Go series with Intel AI lineup from CES earlier this year. In the case of the Swift Go 14, it will be a full one-on-one competition between the two AI-powered chipsets. It will be interesting to see how the AMD Swift Go 14 and Intel Swift Go 14 compare once we can finally get both laptops into our labs.