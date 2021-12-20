Homebrew is loved by many macOS and Linux users as an awesome open-source software package management app that makes software installation a cinch. In fact, macOS users prefer it to the standard process of downloading and installing software.

Installing Homebrew on your macOS allows you to organize all your libraries and packages in one single directory. It also enables thousands of command-line-based tools that are not provided by default in macOS. As a bonus, Homebrew also lets you create a safe testing environment while developing software.

To install Homebrew, your computer must have macOS Mojave (10.14) or later. It should also have Apple Silicon or a 64-bit Intel CPU, and an installed Command Line Tool (CLT) for Xcode. You will also need an internet connection and admin access for your computer. Now that you have all the requirements, let’s dive deep into how to install Homebrew on macOS.

Installing Homebrew to Your macOS Computer

(Image credit: Future)

1) Click on your Mac’s Launchpad icon. This action shows you the different applications available on your computer.

(Image credit: Future)

2) Scroll down to or search for “Terminal” using the search field.

(Image credit: Future)

3) Click on the Terminal icon. A window for the macOS Terminal should open.

(Image credit: Future)

4) In Terminal, paste the code below and press Return on your keyboard.

/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"

(Image credit: Future)

5) A description of what the script above should appear and you’ll be asked whether you wish to continue. Press Return on your keyboard to continue.

(Image credit: Future)

6) Wait for a few seconds for the installation to finish. Afterward, your Terminal will display a message stating that the installation is a success.