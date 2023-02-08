You may come across a situation in which you'll need to "trust" an iPhone app, especially if you've downloaded software outside of the Apple App Store. Although we don't recommend downloading apps from third-party app stores (your iPhone may end up being compromised), we understand that not all apps outside of the Apple App Store are malicious.

If you need instructions on how to manually trust an app to bypass any hindrances to launching it, check out our easy, step-by-step guide below.

How to trust an app on iPhone

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap on General.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on VPN & Device Management.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. You should find the app in question under Downloaded Profile. Tap on it.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Install.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

6. You'll get a "this profile is not signed" warning. If you're certain that the app is risk free, tap on Install again.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

7. Because Apple can't get enough of multi-step verification for device safety, you'll have to hit Install a third time.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

8. Finally, hit Done.

How to trust an app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

The app is now "trusted" can you should find its icon on the home screen, allowing you to launch it and use it whenever you want.