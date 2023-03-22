How to summon Eikthyr in Valheim

By Rami Tabari
published

You can't truly progress until you summon and defeat Eikthyr

Valheim
(Image credit: Valheim)

Valheim is currently one of the best PC games out there. Eikthyr is the first boss that you face in Valheim, and you can't truly progress until you defeat them.

It's obvious that some people are having trouble figuring out how to summon Eikthyr to battle, because that's what my Google Trends is telling me. I'm here to guide you along your way to victory, so you can start collecting more Surtling Cores.

How to summon Eikthyr in Valheim

Eikthyr is a mystical stag, inspired by Eikþyrnir from Norse mythology. Why do you need to know this? You must know your enemy in order to defeat them, silly. Now take that fun information and get your butt to the Meadows.

Once you're in the Meadows, you'll need to find the Mystical Altar. Once there, you'll need to offer up two deer trophies. You can pick these items up from hunting deer. It's more than likely you already have a few, since deer also net you meat and hide. 

Hold on to more than two deer trophies, because if you die in the fight, you will have to resummon Eikthyr. You can summon Eikthyr as many times as you want. Defeating Eikthyr is how the player can craft the first pickaxe to begin mining ore in order to create metal tools, weapons, and armor.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.