Valheim is currently one of the best PC games out there. Eikthyr is the first boss that you face in Valheim, and you can't truly progress until you defeat them.

It's obvious that some people are having trouble figuring out how to summon Eikthyr to battle, because that's what my Google Trends is telling me. I'm here to guide you along your way to victory, so you can start collecting more Surtling Cores.

How to summon Eikthyr in Valheim

Eikthyr is a mystical stag, inspired by Eikþyrnir from Norse mythology. Why do you need to know this? You must know your enemy in order to defeat them, silly. Now take that fun information and get your butt to the Meadows.

Once you're in the Meadows, you'll need to find the Mystical Altar. Once there, you'll need to offer up two deer trophies. You can pick these items up from hunting deer. It's more than likely you already have a few, since deer also net you meat and hide.

Hold on to more than two deer trophies, because if you die in the fight, you will have to resummon Eikthyr. You can summon Eikthyr as many times as you want. Defeating Eikthyr is how the player can craft the first pickaxe to begin mining ore in order to create metal tools, weapons, and armor.