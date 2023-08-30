Accidentally flip your screen backwards? Or maybe you NEED to flip your screen backwards? Or 90 degrees? Well, regardless, we know how to get your Chromebook screen's rotated.

Otherwise, here's how to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

This is a really simple shortcut.

Step 1. Press and hold Ctrl + Shift + Refresh on your keyboard.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2. Click Continue. This will rotate your screen 90 degrees, and you can continue to do it until you have the desired effect.

However, if you're having trouble with your keyboard shortcuts, you can rotate the screen through the software itself.

Step 1. Open Settings (cog wheel that pops out of clock).

(Image credit: Google)

Step 2. Click Device.

(Image credit: Google)

Step 3. Select Displays.

(Image credit: Google)

Step 4. Hover down to the Built-in Display tab, and select Orientation, and you can adjust your angle from there.

There's a only a few extra steps in this method, but you'll get the same result.

Happy rotating!