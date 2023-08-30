How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to rotate your Chromebook's screen

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Accidentally flip your screen backwards? Or maybe you NEED to flip your screen backwards? Or 90 degrees? Well, regardless, we know how to get your Chromebook screen's rotated.

Otherwise, here's how to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

This is a really simple shortcut.

Step 1. Press and hold Ctrl + Shift + Refresh on your keyboard.

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2. Click Continue. This will rotate your screen 90 degrees, and you can continue to do it until you have the desired effect.

However, if you're having trouble with your keyboard shortcuts, you can rotate the screen through the software itself.

Step 1. Open Settings (cog wheel that pops out of clock).

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

(Image credit: Google)

Step 2. Click Device.

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

(Image credit: Google)

Step 3. Select Displays.

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook

(Image credit: Google)

Step 4. Hover down to the Built-in Display tab, and select Orientation, and you can adjust your angle from there.

There's a only a few extra steps in this method, but you'll get the same result.

Happy rotating!

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

