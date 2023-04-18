How to play XDefiant: Get and redeem beta code now

A new week, a new beta — let's jump into how to play XDefiant, the latest first-person shooter developed by Ubisoft. It's a free-to-play arena shooter where you compete with other players as factions from the Ubisoft cinematic universe. It's not really called that, but it's basically true.

The XDefiant closed beta is happening right now and will remain live until April 23. You'll be able to fight in 6v6 match-ups and experience 14 maps and over 20 weapons.

Here's how to play XDefiant.

How to get XDefiant beta

According to the XDefiant Closed Beta FAQ (opens in new tab), there are several ways to get access to a beta code.

Register to play at playxdefiant.com (opens in new tab) .

. Watch partnered channels on Twitch for an access drop. Drops will be active for a limited amount of time. Click here for list of partnered channels. (opens in new tab)

Redeem a code from the community. Access codes have been distributed by creators, partners, and more, offering access to the Closed Beta.

Players can invite up to 5 Ubisoft Connect friends to join the Beta.

Before you check out the other methods, register for the beta at playxdefiant.com (opens in new tab), so you have at least a few chances to score a beta code and you're not just twiddling your thumbs.

And if you already have a beta code and are wondering how to invite your friends in on the fun, check the confirmation email you received and select "Invite My Friends." Or select "Invite" in the Ubisoft Connect friends list, next to your friend's username.

How to redeem XDefiant beta code

If you get your hands on a XDefiant beta code, redeem it at https://redeem.ubisoft.com/xdefiant (opens in new tab).

You might want to log into your Ubisoft account first. At this point, you'll be able to select your preferred platform. Once you've submitted your code, you'll get a confirmation email with instructions on how to access the XDefiant Closed Beta.

Unfortunately, it can take a couple of hours to receive the email, so some thumb twiddling may be required.