How to forward a text message on iPhone

"How to forward a text message on iPhone" is one of the oft-asked questions we get from iPhone users. Chances are high that you'll stumble upon a moment when you'll receive a text — and you'll want to forward it to someone else. But the question is, how do you do that?

The pathway to forward text messages on your iPhone isn't immediately obvious, but with this easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide, you'll be zipping off texts to folks in no time.

1. Go to Messages.

2. Tap on the text thread that contains the text message you'd like to forward.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Long press the text message you'd like to forward. In this case, we're forwarding, "... you son of a gun. Parcel just arrived."

4. Tap on More... This should bring up the multi-message selector.

How to forward a text message on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. A checkmark highlighting the message you want to forward should appear.

How to forward a text message on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

6. Next, tap on the forward icon (i.e., blue arrow).

(Image credit: Future)

6. Type in a contact or a number. This is who you'll send the forwarded message to.

How to forward a text message on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

7. Tap on Send button and you're good to go.