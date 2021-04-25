When setting up a Windows PC, all users are asked to select a keyboard layout. Most don’t give it much thought, opting for the QWERTY layout they’ve probably been using since they were kids. It’s not only the default option, but also the most commonly used layout. However, it’s also a remnant of the typewriter age.

Other layouts are, arguably, more useful when you consider the point of optimal movement. DVORAK, for example, is considered the most ergonomic layout since it requires less movement to get to the most commonly typed keys.

If you feel like giving it a try, you can change the keyboard layout very easily from within the Language settings. You can even add multiple keyboards, in case you want to use DVORAK, for example, and your wife or child prefers QWERTY. Here are a few simple steps showing you how to change the keyboard layout in Windows 10.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1) Click start (the Windows icon in the bottom left corner).

2) Click the gear icon to open the Settings window.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) In the Settings window, select Time & Language.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) In the left panel, select Language.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) On the Language tab scroll down to Preferred languages.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select the language for which you are choosing a keyboard.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) In the menu that opens, click Options.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) Click Add a keyboard to see the options available.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9) Select the keyboard from the dropdown list.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Keyboard will be now available from the Taskbar tray.