How to change a theme or customize one on Windows 11

With Windows 11’s theme options, you can choose or design the best visual aesthetic for you. Here, we’ll learn how to change our computer’s theme and add that extra bit of personalization if one of the vanilla themes just isn’t cutting it for you.

Currently, Windows 11 offers eight pre-made themes that you can choose from. The default themes include Windows Dark, Windows Light, Clow, Captured Motion, Sun Rise, and Flow. You can also download more themes on Microsoft Store. Most are free, but there’s also a number of premium themes. Most cost just a few dollars.

When customizing a Windows theme, you can select your own background images, colors, fonts, sounds, mouse cursors, contrasts, and more.

How To Change your Windows Theme

1. Right-click on your desktop to show Windows’ desktop menu.

2. Select Personalize from the menu. This will open the Settings page on the Personalization section.

3. From the tops section of the window, you can view some of Windows 11’s available themes. Click on your preferred theme to apply it.

4. Wait for your computer to load for a few seconds. After which, you will notice that your selected theme has now been applied.

How to Customize Your Windows Theme

1. Open your Windows computer’s Personalization Settings by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting Personalize from the menu.

2. Select the aspect of your theme that you wish to customize. Some of your available options include:

3. Your changes will automatically apply to your Windows computer’s appearance.