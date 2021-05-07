Can you buy SafeMoon on Coinbase? The answer may disappoint you

"How to buy SafeMoon on Coinbase" is a trending search query on Google as the lunar-inspired digital token gets pumped with social media hype. It's understandable why the masses are searching for a way to purchase SafeMoon on Coinbase. After all, Coinbase is often lauded for its simplistic UI, making it easy for beginner investors to dive into the cryptocurrency space.

As such, people are crossing their fingers that they can make a quick-and-easy SafeMoon purchase on Coinbase. Unfortunately, Coinbase fans will be disappointed to find out Coinbase doesn't support a lot of up-and-coming coins, including Dogecoin and SafeMoon.

How to buy SafeMoon on Coinbase

You cannot purchase SafeMoon on Coinbase. Coinbase also doesn't support other low-priced popular coins that are gaining popularity among the altcoin community, including Dogecoin, VET and DOT.

It's also worth noting that purchasing SafeMoon on other exchanges is a labyrinthine process. First, you'll need to purchase BNB (BinanceCoin). Next, you'll need to convert into Smart Chain before you can buy SafeMoon. PancakeSwap is the most popular exchange for securing SafeMoon tokens.

Check out our how to buy SafeMoon guide so that you can get a step-by-step, easy-to-follow guide on purchasing the highly speculative digital asset. The SafeMoon team said it's working on building its own exchange; they raised $1 million to fulfill this objective. But for now, buying SafeMoon is still a pain in the rear.

Before you purchase SafeMoon, you should know what you're investing in. One aspect of SafeMoon you should be aware of is that tacks on a 10% selling fee to incentivize buying and holding; half of those profits go to SafeMoon token holders. To find out more about SafeMoon, check out our easy-to-understand explainer: What is SafeMoon?

As always, be sure to only invest what you can afford. SafeMoon, trading at $0.00000845 as of this writing, is an extremely risky asset.

Note: This is not financial advice. Digital tokens are extremely volatile, so buy at your own risk.