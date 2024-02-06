Nothing Phone (2a) may launch with perfect pairing Nothing Ear (3) earbuds

According to a recent leak reported by 91mobiles (via T3), Nothing may be planning to release the Nothing Ear (3) earbuds alongside the Nothing Phone (2a) soon. This leak comes by way of an Indian BIS certification website, which registered new TWS earbuds coming from Nothing.

BIS certification listings have been a decent source of product leaks over the years so we do know this is a real product and it will be coming soon. Since these earbuds have already made it to the certification process, they should be launching in the near future which makes them the perfect addition to the Nothing Phone (2a) launch which is rumored to be as early as this month.



The Nothing Ear (2) buds received a perfect score from us for fantastic sound quality, powerful ANC, Bluetooth dual connectivity, and improved battery life. We did miss the swipe controls to change the volume and disliked how easily the matte white casing picked up stains, but found them to be a genuine delight overall. It will be interesting to see what improvements come with the Ear (3).

Nothing Ear (3): What we know so far

(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, because of the way that BIS certification sites list products we don't even know that these new earbuds will be called the Nothing Ear (3), as the product listed is only referred to by its model number "B162." With the Ear (2) buds being almost a full year old, it is a reasonable guess that the new earbuds are a full upgrade.



The other downside to the BIS listing is that we don't know anything else about the earbuds. So any improvements or design changes made to the Ear (3) buds will have to wait for further leaks or an official announcement.



The good news is that if you've been holding out on buying a pair of Ear (2) buds, it may be worth it to hold out a bit longer as the Ear (2) will see a price drop once the new pair hits the market. Nothing is likely to shave a few dollars off its $149.00 price tag