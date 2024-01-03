JLab's latest headphones and earbuds bring high-end audio with noise-cancelling starting at just $59

JLab is an upstart brand I love keeping an eye on because its goal appears to be to bring quality audio, to all consumers, regardless of budget. Today JLab launched a pair of new over ear headphones with 40mm, ANC, ENC mics for clear calls and clean styling all at an affordable price.

JLab didn't stop there as they also luanched a new pair of wireless earbuds that pack also pack ANC, noise canceling mics and that are rated for up to 32 hours of use. These affordable buds and headphones are already available on JLabs website and at Amazon. Once we get our review units we will get them tested and reviewed ASAP and share all of it with you.

JBUDS LUX ANC OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

(Image credit: Future)

JBUDS LUX ANC OVER-EAR HEADPHONES specs Smart Active Noise Cancellation + Be Aware Max noise reduction of 25 dB ENC Microphones for clear phone calls Bluetooth Multipoint Over-Ear design w/ Cloud foam cushions Foldable for portability Customizable via JLab App Google Fast Pair

Forget splurging for premium sound. JLab's new JBuds Lux ANC headphones deliver stunning immersive audio, intelligent noise cancellation, and spatial audio magic - all for a wallet-friendly $79.99.

These bad boys pack a punch! 40mm drivers pump out expansive sound, lasting up to 70 hours on a single charge. Bluetooth Multipoint and LE Audio keep you seamlessly connected, whether jamming on the go or taking crystal-clear calls.

These headphones give you a lot for your dollar as they come packed with these features.

"Luxury shouldn't break the bank," says JLab CEO Win Cramer. "We packed the Lux with premium features without the premium price tag. Try them on - you won't believe the sound now."

You can pre-order them now in cloud white, graphite, sage, or mauve at www.jlab.com. They will start shipping in late February (cloud white, graphite, sage) and late March for mauve.

JBUDS ANC TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

(Image credit: Future)

JBUDS ANC TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS specs 3 noise control modes with SMART ACTIVE NOISE CANCELING™ 32+ Hours Bluetooth playtime Connect to multiple devices with Bluetooth Multipoint Customize your sound + experience via JLab App Everyday proof IP55 Noise-canceling microphones for clear calls Google Fast Pair for Android devices

JLab's latest earbuds aren't meant to play tunes. The JLab JBuds ANC buds are designed to crush outside noise and stay powered for days. The JBuds ANC comes packing Smart Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and 42+ hours of playtime in a pocket-sized package.

Choose your soundtrack, not your surroundings. ANC On blocks out city bustle, ANC Off lets you chat, and if you select "Aware," it filters in key noises for safety on the go. Don't let the mini charging case fool you. It holds a battery rated at 42 hours, so you can keep your tunes pumping for over a day.

Control your world with a few taps. Adjust volume, change tracks, and switch ANC modes without breaking stride. JLab CEO Win Cramer says, "We made ANC smarter and more portable than ever. Get lost in your music, stay aware of your surroundings, and enjoy a battery life that won't quit. JBuds ANC 3 are your pocket-sized gateway to peace and epic sound." Once our review unit arrives, we'll get them reviewed and share all the details.

Grab yours for $59.99 now at www.jlab.com and Amazon.