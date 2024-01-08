Need a charge? JBL's Live 3 series just got a whole lot better

JBL has updated a large number of products for this year’s CES, with the highlight being its Live 3 series of earbuds. After the success of the JBL Tour Pro 2, JBL is bringing their Smart Charging Case to the JBL Live 3 series of earbuds.

The audio company is continuing their recent push into the wireless market with further updates to the Live and Tune lines with Bluetooth 5.3 with LE technology. It also increased the battery life and Bluetooth Auracast technology in the PartyBox series of wireless speakers. Their Quantum Stream line of microphones has also expanded with three new options - The Quantum Stream Talk, Quantum Stream Studio, and Quantum Stream Wireless.

CES 2024: JBL Live 3 Series

JBL’s Smart Charging Case has been something of a game changer for the audio company, and that feature is now coming to the Live 3 series of wireless headphones so users can enjoy the new charge case at a lower price point. The Smart Charging Case is an updated version of their old clam shell charging case that opens from the top and features an LED information panel and wireless Qi charging.

The Live 3 will also feature Bluetooth 5.3 with LE for stable multipoint connections, extended battery life, and an IP55 waterproof rating. The Live Buds 3 are bud-style headphones with an ergonomic fit, while the Live Beam 3 are closed type stick headphones, and the Live Flex 3 are open type stick headphones. All three versions of the Live 3 line will retail for $199.95.

JBL is also offering Bluetooth 5.3 high-quality streaming and seamless device switching on much of the Live and Tune lines. The Tune 520BT ($49.95), Tune 670NC ($99.95), JBL Tune 720BT ($79.95), and Tune 770NC ($129.95) will all feature the new Bluetooth 5.3 tech along with extended battery life over previous models.

JBL is also bringing HARMAN’s Personi-Fi 2.0 technology and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling to a number of their headphones including the Live 770NC ($199.95) and Live 670NC ($129.95).

JBL has also announced two new headsets, the Soundgear Sense ($149.95) and the Tune 310C ($24.95) The Soundgear Sense are wireless open-ear earbuds while the Tune 310C are USB type-C in-ear headphones. Both sets are equipped with JBL’s OpenSound Technology with air conduction.

CES 2024: JBL PartyBox

Bluetooth’s new Auracast technology has come to JBL’s PartyBox line, updating the JBL PartyBox Club 120 ($399.95) and PartyBox Stage 320 ($599.95). And you can complete your on-the-go party setup with the new PartyBox Wireless Mic ($149.95), a two-mic pack with 20-hours of playtime, a rechargeable battery, and connectivity to all PartyBox speakers.

The JBL Xtreme 4 ($379.95), Clip 5 ($79.95), and Go 3 ($49.95) will all feature extended battery life and updated Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

CES 2024: JBL Quantum Stream

Wrapping up JBL’s CES announcements are the three new expansions to the Quantum Stream line - The Quantum Stream Talk, Quantum Stream Studio, and Quantum Stream Wireless. These three mics were built with content creators in mind, providing JBL’s signature sound quality and adaptability for diverse formats.

The Quantum Stream Studio ($149.95) is the line’s new flagship microphone with three condensers, a 192 kHz/24 bits broadcast sampling rate, quad-pattern pickup design, a dynamic range compressor, universal mounting, and RGB volume meter. The Studio is ideal for distortion-free recordings, calls, and streams.

The Quantum Stream Talk ($49.99) provides an affordable entry point to the line with JBL’s QuantumENGINE software built-in, so creators can make EQ adjustments on their PC. This mic is optimized for solo-streaming.

For those creators who need to record on the go, JBL has launched the Quantum Stream Wireless ($99.99), which features a wearable clip-on design, omnidirectional pickup pattern, environmental noise cancelling, and its light weight for extra portability.