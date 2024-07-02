Where to pre-order Asus ROG Ally X: Which model is right for you?

The Asus ROG Ally X is now officially available for pre-order, with its release date set for July 22.

The Asus ROG Ally X is a mid-generation upgrade to the original ROG Ally that launched last year. After being teased in a YouTube video in May, it was finally unveiled in early June, and it's finally launching this month.

When compared to the original, the new ROG Ally X offers increased SSD storage space from 512GB to 1TB, RAM from 16GB to 24GB, battery from 40Wh to 80Wh, and ports from one RG XG Mobile to two USB Type-C slots.

Some additional physical changes include redesigned handles, triggers, buttons, and joysticks, all of which are now meant to feel more comfortable and ergonomic.

Interested in picking up ASUS ROG's latest Windows handheld gaming offering? Here's where you can pre-order the Asus ROG Ally X in both the US and UK.

Pre-order Asus ROG Ally X

ASUS ROG ALLY X — WHERE TO BUY IN THE US?

Pre-order Asus ROG Ally X: $799 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally X is the latest skew of the beloved Windows handheld gaming console that launched last year. This new model yields an upgrade to 1TB of SSD storage, 24GB of RAM, an 80Wh battery (double the size of the original), two USB Type-C ports, and physical changes to the device. It's the perfect choice for handheld gaming console lovers willing to spend extra for the highest quality.

ASUS ROG ALLY X — WHERE TO BUY IN THE UK?

Pre-order Asus ROG Ally X: £795 @ Amazon

The Asus ROG Ally X is the latest skew of the beloved Windows handheld gaming console that launched last year. This new model yields an upgrade to 1TB of SSD storage, 24GB of RAM, an 80Wh battery (double the size of the original), two USB Type-C ports, and physical changes to the device. It's the perfect choice for handheld gaming console lovers willing to spend extra for the highest quality. It's also available for £799 @ Currys.

Which Asus ROG Ally is right for you?

The launch of the Asus ROG Ally X on July 22 will mean there are now three models of the Windows handheld gaming console available at the same time: the Asus ROG Ally Z1, Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, and the upcoming Asus ROG Ally X.

Judging by name alone, we wouldn't blame you if you're unsure of which one is right for you, or you're probably feeling a little overwhelmed and suffering from analysis paralysis.

However, I've been hands-on with each of Asus ROG's handhelds and I can confidently share my honest thoughts on each with you here. Want to pick up one of Asus ROG's Ally devices? Here's a quick guide on which one you should buy:

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1?

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 wasn't a particularly impressive budget option at launch, but that was mostly because of its $599 price tag, which was only $100 cheaper than the Z1 Extreme model (which packed a far more powerful processor).

However, with time, things have changed. The Ally Z1 was officially reduced to $499, though it's often available for $399 at many retailers. Right now, you can get the Ally Z1 for $399 @ Best Buy.

The Ally Z1 was the first model I tested and I fell in love with it. It's a phenomenal budget option for those who will mostly want to play indie titles on-the-go, and having a Windows 11 PC in your hands for just $399 is incredible.

Buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 if: You primarily plan to play indie titles (I was even able to run Lies of P decently well, too) and want an incredible budget entry point into Windows handheld game consoles.

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is the first Windows gaming handheld console the company launched, and it's also the most affordable option you can get while maintaining the highest processing power.

The only difference between this model and the base Ally Z1 is its processor. While the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip won't perform any miracles (as it's still a mobile processor) it's infinitely more capable of running more graphically demanding titles.

While the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme launched at $699, it's often discounted closer to $599, but is currently available for $649 @ Best Buy. It's an excellent choice for those who are fine with all of the base features offered in the Asus ROG Ally, but are willing to pay for that extra bit of power.

Buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme if: You want to play more demanding titles and don't need all of the extra bells and whistles that come with the Ally X.

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally X

The Asus ROG Ally X is the latest SKU in the Ally line-up, and it's undeniably built for enthusiasts who want the most out of their handheld gaming console. It's currently available to pre-order for $799 @ Best Buy but there's a catch: It's still built with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

If you're not interested in spending an extra $150 for the same performance of the Asus ROG Ally Z1, the Ally X likely isn't for you. However, what the Ally X accomplishes outside of its processor is phenomenal.

Providing 1TB of SSD storage space rather than just 512GB is a welcome change. While I'm definitely guilty of downloading too many titles on my Ally at once, those 512GBs are filled up quick. Doubling that space is a necessity for heavy users and those with larger game libraries or more diverse gaming habits.

Moving from 16GB of RAM to 24GB of RAM may not seem like a big deal, but considering RAM can have a significant impact on performance, it will absolutely yield a better gaming experience in many cases.

Its move from a 40Wh battery to 80Wh will be hit or miss depending on your use case, as players who keep themselves tethered to an outlet at all times won't notice much of a difference. But if you're someone who plays on-the-go, this could double battery life, making everything from short commutes to longer journeys far more enjoyable.

Even the shift from the original Ally's proprietary RG XG Mobile to two USB Type-C slots (one of which being a speedy Thunderbolt 4 port), is fantastic. However, its ergonomic changes will be entirely subjective, so we'll have to wait and see if it's more or less comfortable.

Buy the Asus ROG Ally X if: You want more storage space and are someone who plans to make the most of its greatly improved battery life. Thunderbolt 4 will be useful for many, allowing for the connection of advanced docking stations, speedier file transfers, and even external display support.

The bump to 24GB of RAM is also huge, and can improve game performance greatly. We recommend this to those willing to pay extra for the best of the best, as the Ally X is looking like it'll be the best gaming handheld available thus far (at least when it comes to those running Windows).