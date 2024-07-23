Meta to unveil new smart glasses this year after Threads post outs its AR frames

While VR/AR headsets have yet to enjoy their center-stage moment, Meta is already banking on smart glasses as another product bound for glory. It would seem that Google may think similarly, having shown interest in purchasing a stake in the Ray-Ban parent company Essilor Luxottica with a potential view to releasing a similar AI smart glasses product to Meta's, powered by its Gemini AI model.

However, as Laptop Mag exclusively revealed yesterday, one former department lead believes Google's smart glasses goals may not be so ambitious. That same can't be said about Meta, as a resurfaced Threads post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier in the year may have revealed the next step in its smart glasses journey.

The success of the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses caught many by surprise, including Meta itself. While face-worn wearables like these are gaining popularity, smart glasses are still a fringe accessory and have yet to emerge into the mainstream.

However, when it comes to pushing new products into the public limelight, Meta is an unwavering force. As seen with its Quest VR/AR headsets, the company is willing to spend big and take the kind of risks others won't to ensure they're at the forefront of the tech they believe will mold the future.

Eye spy: Have Meta's new smart glasses been hiding in plain sight?

Over the weekend, an overlooked element of an image shared by Mark Zuckerberg on Threads from February was brought to light by Boston Globe general manager Matthew Karolian.

Scanning the background of the image, Karolian noticed a pair of smart glasses that didn't fit the profile of the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses' luxury frames. These glasses were much chunkier and showcased a hinge design that folds mid-way down the temple.

While the front of the glasses retains a similar aesthetic to Meta's popular AI smart glasses, adopting the same Wayfarer-esque frame shape, its temples more resemble current AR smart glasses options like the VITURE Pro XR or XREAL Air 2.

This has led many to believe that Meta's next pair of smart glasses could go all-in on AR,

More interestingly, after Karolian messaged the Meta CEO publically asking for more information, Zuckerberg seemed to confirm as much by responding "Will be ready to share more later this year." The ideal time to do so may be during Meta's upcoming AI/AR/VR-focused Connect event in September.

Meta AR smart glasses: What we know so far

During a recent interview with YouTuber Kallaway, Zuckerberg claimed that Meta is "almost ready to start showing the prototype version of the full holographic glasses." This is something mirrored by reports from Business Insider that suggest Meta's AR team is pushing to unveil its Orion AR glasses later this year.

In a blog post shared in April, Meta spoke further about their AR glasses ambitions, stating "We’re building a new kind of computing platform that will help you better connect with the people and things you care about in a way that’s much more natural and intuitive than what’s possible with today’s 2D screens."

Speaking on the progression from Meta's current glasses to their new AR glasses, the blog continues "Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses give you access to the utility and entertainment of Meta AI, AR glasses will deliver the best of both worlds as these two technological paths converge."

Outlook

Interestingly, this wouldn't be the first time that objects in the background of pictures or videos have revealed future Meta products.

In June, Meta seemingly revealed the upcoming Meta Quest 3S in a video showcasing passthrough improvements for v66 of its VR/AR Horizon OS. The long-rumored headset has been subject to several leaks, though this would be the first glimpse of it through official sources.

Meta's Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth (who posted the original video) replied to users on X who were pointing out the cameo of the headset, taking a moment to cheekily plug the company's own social media platform by directing users on where to go for a better look in saying "Love that higher quality video over on Threads..."

Clearly, Meta isn't worried about audiences gaining brief glimpses of products in the pipeline. In fact, it may be a part of their marketing campaign. Especially seeing as its higher-ups have no issue replying to or interacting with eagle-eyed folk who catch these background Easter eggs.

The sighting of these Meta smart glasses in an older post doesn't necessarily mean that they'll be the ones featuring in one of Meta's showcases later in the year, but it has given us direct confirmation from Zuckerberg himself that something is, at least, ready to be announced.

To know exactly what that might be, it seems we'll have to wait until this year's Meta Connect 2024 event, which takes place September 25-26.