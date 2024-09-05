This retro gaming handheld might be the perfect way to play PS2 games

Fancy PS2 games in higher-res, anyone?

anbernic rg406v gaming handheld
(Image credit: ANBERNIC)

Gaming handhelds are popping off right now, from a unique Windows handheld via Adata, to a modern take on the classic Game Boy and a next-gen Acer Nitro Blaze 7 on the way. And now, there's another retro gaming handheld to add to the mix: the Anbernic RG406V.

On Wednesday, Anbernic shared a YouTube video to announce its newest gaming handheld, with some pretty juicy details attached. We're still waiting to hear more on price and release date, but here's what we know so far about this retro handheld.

The RG406V handheld is made for PS2 games

First and foremost, let's talk about the RG406V's display, because that's clearly its shining feature. The company says it'll be equipped with a 4-inch IPS touchscreen with 960- x 720-pixel resolution, and that PS2 games can be emulated at 1.5x pixel-to-pixel, or 1.5x resolution.

If that's true, the RG 406V is a major win for fans of PS2 classics. Anbernic showed off multiple PS2 games in action — God of War II, Shin Sangukomusou 3, Gran Turismo 4, Downhill Domination, and GTA: San Andreas — but it's hard to tell from a video of the screen how well 1.5x resolution looks.

anbernic rg406v gaming handheld playing god of war 2

(Image credit: ANBERNIC)

While the 1.5x resolution for PS2 games is a fantastic feature, the 960- x 720-pixel display is great for emulating multiple other game formats at its standard res, most notably PSP, PS1, SS, Wii, 3DS, NDS, GBA, and my favorite: N64. 

Plus, the device runs Android OS, so it can easily play Android-compatible favorites, like Genshin Impact and Nine Parchments. The use of Android OS also means you can download popular Android emulators and access cloud streaming services, letting you flip-flop between old and new games.

One feature I particularly love about the RG 406V handheld is its USB-C port that supports 1080p DisplayPort output. In non-technical terms, this means you can go from portable handheld gaming to stationary gaming in front of your TV or computer monitor, just like the Nintendo Switch.

The RG406V is equipped with 5G Wi-Fi, useful for cloud streaming, and Bluetooth 5.0, allowing you to connect multiple controllers for multiplayer games or a single controller for yourself while it's 'docked' at your TV.

It'll come in three colorways — off-white, transparent black, and gray — all of which feature LED lighting below the joysticks that looks to be customizable. 

And although we don't officially know its price yet, we can look to its predecessor for a best guess. The 405V retails for $137.99, so it's likely the 406V will be around the same price, but we'll have to wait for more details from ANBERNIC over the next few days to know for sure.

Sarah Chaney