This Android gaming handheld might be the PS2 emulator you've been waiting for

If you're familiar with the gaming handheld space, you've likely encountered Anbernic and its many new product releases throughout the year. According to Retro Dodo, Anbernic's latest launch puts the company "in the double digits for releases this year."

Anbernic's newest console is the RG 406H, a horizontal handheld that's gaining ergonomic features from the RG Cube and will be capable of emulating a ton of games, most notably those from the PS2, PS1, N64, 3DS, and even the Wii.

What does Anbernic's RG 406H bring to the table?

The RG 406H features a Unisoc T820 processor, just like the RG Cube, Hall-effect joysticks with customizable RGB light rings, and a 4-inch, 960 x 720-pixel IPS touchscreen display that (unfortunately) has fairly thick black bezels.

Anbernic says this CPU "delivers smooth, efficient performance with its octa-core configuration, ensuring fast, responsive gameplay and seamless multitasking." From the few game teasers shown in the RG 406H video, I'd say that claim looks accurate.

You can see a few popular titles in action in Anbernic's video, including God of War II (PS2), Monster Hunter (PS2), The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii), Mario Kart (NGC), and Sonic Generations (3DS). Here's an extensive list of which game platforms and emulators the RG 406H can support:

Android

PlayStation 1, 2, Portable

Nintendo 64, Wii, Game Cube, 3DS, DS, Game Boy Advance/Color, Super Famicom, Famicom

Sega Dreamcast, Saturn, Master System, Genesis

Arcade

FinalBurn Alpha (FBA)

Neo Geo

MSX

PCE

WSC

PICO8

The handheld is also equipped with a 5G Wi-Fi module, which Anbernic says supports Moonlight streaming and "multiplayer entertainment features." You can hook up the handheld to a TV or monitor via USB-C and a 1080p DisplayPort output, and connect controllers via Bluetooth 5.0.

One comment on YouTube reads, "We did it boys, this is it, this is the ultimate retro gaming handheld, it doesn't get any better than this." And plenty of other people commenting had similarly positive things to say about Anbernic's upcoming handheld, mostly noting that the company actually seems to be listening to what its customers want.

Retro Dodo estimates that the RG 406H may release in just a few weeks, right in time for the holidays, with a $150+ price tag. When it's available to purchase, you can pick one up in black, transparent purple, or white.