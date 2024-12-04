MSI reveals two new AI-powered handheld gaming PCs starting at $799

A new generation of AI-powered handhelds are here. On Tuesday, MSI announced two additions to the Claw lineup: the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and the MSI Claw 7 AI+ refreshed models.

Each handheld will be equipped with Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor and a 8-inch or 7-inch display, respectively, "enhanced by AI-driven precision." MSI also notes that both handhelds will benefit from "larger batteries," a better cooling system, and "optimized power consumption for smoother performance" — all incredibly positive features for frequent handheld gamers.

Considering how poorly received the MSI Claw was earlier this year (it earned only 2.5 out of 5 stars in our review), I can't wait to see how many improvements have been made, if any, to these new models. MSI says these new handhelds "set a new standard for portable gaming," so stakes are certainly high. Let's see how they compare to two of the most popular PC handhelds available now.

MSI's AI-powered handhelds compared to Valve's SteamDeck and Asus' ROG Ally X

(Image credit: MSI)

According to The Verge, MSI's two new gaming handhelds will launch on December 25, but you can currently pre-order them if you want.

At full price, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ retails for $899 with 1TB of SSD storage and the MSI Claw 7 AI+ retails for $799 with 512GB of SSD storage. Compared to the Steam Deck and the Ally ROG X, these two new handhelds from MSI are quite pricey.

To get 1TB of storage and a better, brighter display on a Steam Deck, it would only cost you $649. To get 1TB of storage and similar specs (albeit an AMD-based CPU/GPU combo) with the Ally ROG X, you'd only spend $799 compared to the $899 you'd spend on an MSI Claw 8 AI+.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM MSI Claw 7 AI+ A2VM Valve Steam Deck (1TB/OLED) Asus ROG Ally X Price $899 $799 $649 $799 Display 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 120Hz, 500 nits 7-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 120Hz, 500 nits 7.4-inch 1280 x 800-pixel HDR OLED, 90Hz, 600 nits 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 120Hz, 500 nits Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Intel Core Ultra 7 258V AMD Zen 2 AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Graphics Intel Arc 140V Intel Arc 140V AMD 8 RDNA 2 CU AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs Memory 32GB LPDDR5 32GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 1TB SSD 512GB SSD 1TB SSD 1TB OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home SteamOS 3 Windows 11 Home Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 I/O ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x microSD card reader, 1x audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x microSD card reader, 1x audio jack 1x USB-C charging, 1x microSD card reader, 1x audio jack 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C charging, 1x microSD card reader, 1x audio jack Battery 80Whr 54.5Whr 50Whr 80Whr Dimensions 299 x 126 x 24 mm 290 x 117 x 21.2 mm 298 x 117 x 49 mm 280 x 111 x 25mm Weight 795 grams 675 grams ~640 grams 678 grams Colorway(s) Sandstorm Black Black Black

It does look like MSI has paid attention to the look and feel of its devices, noting a new "ergonomic design" that's "tailored to fit the natural contours of the hand."

(Image credit: MSI)

But even with a better fit, redesigned sticks and buttons, and improved features, MSI will have to knock it out of the park to come back from its major failure earlier this year — especially when it's more expensive than the two leading PC gaming handheld options.

Both consoles release on December 25, but stay tuned to Laptop Mag for any additional firsthand thoughts on how MSI's next-gen handhelds compare.