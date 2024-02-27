Is the Xbox Series X getting a Series S makeover? Here's what we know

Images and reports Microsoft uploaded to the FTC in September 2023 were accidentally published, letting everyone see the upcoming redesign and release schedule for the company's Xbox Series X and S consoles. Based on these documents, we were expecting to see a cylindrical "Brooklin" Series X launch around October, but according to eXputer (via T3), it might be launching in June or July instead.

eXputer didn't explicitly say that this upcoming console was the cylindrical Series X pictured in the FTC documents, but its sources showed the site footage of a "white-colored" Xbox Series X with no disc drive. Aside from the new Series-S-like color scheme, the all-digital console outlined by eXputer sounds just like the "Brooklin" refresh we expected in October.

Microsoft might be switching up its plans

According to eXputer, the only other changes to this new Series X console (besides its color and lack of disc drive) are an "improved heatsink and an upgraded Nexus card" for better network connectivity. With no mention of doubled storage, a USB-C port on the front, or improved Bluetooth or Wi-Fi 6E, it's possible this might not be the "Brooklin" refresh, but that wouldn't make much sense.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If Microsoft planned on launching the "Brooklin" Series X around October, it wouldn't make sense to launch a different, only slightly updated model in June or July. With the FTC documents leaking Microsoft's tentative release schedule for its updated consoles, it's not surprising that the company would want to change up the release dates, but it seems unlikely that it would alter internal improvements this much.

The Series S "Ellewood" update was slated for the end of August, with the Series X "Brooklin" update launching two months later. If eXputer's sources are reliable, it's more likely that Microsoft decided to launch the "Brooklin" update first—even earlier than August—and make it white to reflect its new "all-digital" design.

eXputer also mentioned an Xbox business podcast episode in which Xbox President Sarah Bond said the company was going to deliver the biggest "technical leap" with the company's next hardware lineup. We can't help but wonder if this lineup could include an Xbox handheld hinted at in a recent interview with Xbox CEO Phil Spencer.